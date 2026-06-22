Maryland doctor explains drinking energy drinks regularly can be harmful to you: ‘These increase blood pressure…’

However, the effect that such drinks have on our health, especially when consumed regularly, is something to watch out for. Taking to Instagram on June 22, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, shared what they are and why we should be careful.

Energy drinks have been associated with the go-getter mindset, one that is not afraid to push boundaries. Thus, it is often consumed by students in high school or colleges, cramming for exams, and young professionals trying to get more done at work. Since these often become part of the daily lifestyle, so can energy drinks .

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Over the last couple of decades, energy drinks have steadily grown in popularity among youngsters and young adults. It is not the taste that made them popular, but the story that they sold, one of high adrenaline and adventure.

How energy drinks affect the kidneys While acknowledging that the rare consumption of energy drinks is not harmful to the overall health of individuals, Dr Sood pointed out that the situation changes when it becomes a regular habit.

The energy boost that one receives following the consumption of such drinks is because of the stimulants that are loaded in them. When their intake increases, the blood pressure can increase, and organs such as the kidneys can come under stress.

In Dr Sood’s words, “Drinking one or two energy drinks occasionally might not seem harmful, but consuming them in large amounts, especially long-term, can increase your risk of kidney disease.”

“Most energy drinks are loaded with caffeine and other stimulants like taurine and guarana. In high doses, these increase blood pressure, promote dehydration, and reduce blood flow to the kidneys, all of which can contribute to kidney injury, especially in people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes or hypertension.”

The risk of high sugar A similarity that most energy drinks share with soft drinks is that they are loaded with sugar. The high quantity of the substance leads to an inevitable sugar rush if consumed on its own, followed by the inevitable crash.

Dr Sood noted of the issue, “(Energy drinks) are packed with sugar, often over 40 grams per can, which adds to the risk by worsening dehydration and raising uric acid. There are case reports of young, healthy adults developing acute kidney injury after binging on energy drinks.”

Thus, while they appear alluring, it is better to be careful and not make a habit oit of energy drink consumption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.