Cardiologist explains why people with hypertension should be extra careful during heatwaves

As the climate crisis deepens, heatwaves are becoming an increasingly serious issue across the country. For the ordinary man, it is becoming increasingly difficult to face the day carrying a water bottle and looking for shade. Staying hydrated is non-negotiable for people, especially those with hypertension, during heatwaves. (REUTERS)

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However, for people living with hypertension, a heatwave is more than a seasonal inconvenience, believes Dr Geetesh Govil, consultant cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad. He shared with HT Lifestyle why that is, and what one can do about it.

How heatwaves affect people with hypertension During heatwaves, the vascular system of the body works hard to stabilise the body temperature. For people with hypertension, this extra burden influences their body's blood regulation, noted Dr Govil.

“The human body relies on vasodilation to release excess heat, allowing blood vessels to widen and improve circulation near the skin. In people with hypertension, this compensatory mechanism becomes less efficient because of endothelial dysfunction and changes in vascular system,” he explained.

“An excessive amount of sweating also leads to loss of fluid and electrolytes, which reduces the circulating blood volume and might cause fluctuations in blood loss. Even seemingly ordinary activities like shopping in the afternoon or gardening leave them feeling dizzy, fatigued or unusually breathless when temperatures remain high.”

The importance of staying hydrated To deal with the extreme heat, it becomes necessary to stay hydrated at all times. Dr Govil shared the following suggestions to that end.

Morning hydration: Beginning the day with enough fluid in your system helps compensate for overnight water loss and supports stable circulation.

Avoiding peak heat hours: Running errands or exercising during cooler hours places less burden on the heart and blood vessels.

Choosing hydrating foods: Fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumber, and oranges, can contribute to daily fluid intake and help maintain hydration during hot weather.

Limiting excess caffeine and alcohol: Beverages containing high amounts of caffeine or alcohol may increase fluid loss in some people, making it important to balance them with adequate water intake, especially during periods of extreme heat.

Warning signs that should not be ignored Even after taking all necessary precautions, one may experience serious discomfort during heatwaves. For people with hypertension, warning signs that deserve immediate medical attention include:

Persistent headaches

Palpitations

Excessive fatigue

Confusion Lifestyle habits can make a significant difference “Little changes make a big difference in maintaining health,” shared Dr Govil. The statement holds true during heatwaves as well.

“Wearing loose-fitting clothing, drinking watery fruits such as oranges and grapes, and walking in the mornings or evenings reduces thermal stress,” he stated. “Those who love outdoor activities need to know that overconsumption of alcohol and caffeine will dehydrate them further.”

Regular monitoring of health stats is also essential, since blood pressure readings vary considerably during extreme weather. While serious conditions can take place requiring clinical treatment, lifestyle changes and taking medications remain the best way forward for most people, noted the cardiologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.