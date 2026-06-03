Bucket of water to cool your room during heatwave without AC? Know if it works and check these 5 other ‘summer hacks’

Power cuts are common during summer season, when the ‘saviour’ air conditioner or fan suddenly stops working, many households turn to simple home remedies to keep indoor spaces cooler. Even otherwise, during the heatwaves, it is not possible to keep the AC on the entire day, sometimes it starts to malfunction or it is too expensive to run for long hours. Then people turn to low-cost hacks for temporary relief.



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One such popular summer hack is placing a bucket or tub of water inside the room, with the belief that it can bring down the temperature and give some respite during a heatwave.

But how much truth is to this summer hack? Let's find out. We asked Dr Sanjay Verma with over 31 years of clinical experience, associate director, Internal Medicine at Fortis healthcare about the science behind this popular summer remedy.

What is the science water buckets lowering temperatures? The science behind this is rooted in the concept of evaporation.

The doctor explained, “Water evaporates by absorbing heat from its surroundings, which can create a mild cooling effect. In dry weather conditions, a container filled with water may make the immediate environment feel slightly more comfortable.”

But does this summer hack have any limitations? How much can it actually bring down the temperature, and most importantly how quickly does it work? Normally AC and fans do offer an instant relief, but what about this hack? Where does this remedy stand?

Dr Verma explained that the effect is quite limited and may be insufficient during extreme heat. When temperatures cross a staggering 45°C, then this method can be insufficient during extreme heat, especially as some homes are already poorly ventilated and have rooms with limited airflow, a bucket of water cannot lower room temperature enough to protect body from heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.