How to help stray animals stay safe during summer heatwaves? Vet shares 3 simple tips

The summer season is brutal with record-breaking temperatures making headlines almost everyday. During heatwaves, people generally prefer to stay indoors, looking for the much-needed respite in the air-conditioned spaces to beat the heat. But what about the strays on the street, who have nowhere to go and no refuge from the merciless sun? At a time like this, all animal lovers must come together to help stray animals stay safe, hydrated and protected from heat-related distress and health emergencies.



ALSO READ: Can your dog get heatstroke in summer? Vet shares major warning signs every pet parent should know Strays become helpless during the summer season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Vishal Dangle, scientific communication manager at Royal Canin, told HT Lifestyle about the vital steps people can take to help community pets stay hydrated, safe and protected during the harsh summer months.

“You don’t need too many resources or expertise, or burn a hole in your pocket to keep your neighbourhood strays safe during the summer,” the vet said, suggesting that one does not require a large-scale rescue setup or anything expensive to help the strays. It is actually doable and very basic, and they mean the world to the strays. “A simple bowl of water. A piece of fruit. A cardboard box in a corner. That’s all it takes. These small gestures of kindness can help our community pets get through the summer unscathed,” Dr Dangle further added.

Here's the vet's complete guide covering all the essentials on how you can protect stray animals during summer: