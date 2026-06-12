Mumbai doctor shares the symptoms people commonly ignore before receiving a hypertension diagnosis

According to Dr Murtaza, most people would overlook minor health warning signs, thinking they are simply caused due to stress, fatigue , and lack of sleep. These symptoms may be attributed to a busy life and overlooked, such as frequent headaches , dizziness, getting tired easily, head heaviness, blurred vision, irritation, poor sleep, or getting short of breath when walking.

Dr Murtaza said, “One of the biggest reasons why people are not diagnosed early because the symptoms are not obvious in the early stages of the condition, and it develops slowly and quietly.” This means that people are more likely to ignore minor physical symptoms and proceed through their day without being aware that their blood pressure is already on the rise.

Today, high blood pressure ( hypertension ) is a common condition, but many people remain unaware that they may already be living with it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Murtaza S Bagwala, head of emergency medical services at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shared symptoms that may signal high blood pressure.

But in some people, these symptoms could be a sign of hypertension, or high blood pressure. It's common to hear people say things like, “I'm just stressed,” “I didn't get a good night's sleep,” or “It's due to work pressure.”

According to Dr Murtaza, these symptoms are mild and non-specific, leading many individuals to delay getting themselves checked. However, when their blood pressure is monitored, the levels are likely to be significantly high.

Hypertension is a silent killer Hypertension is sometimes called a “silent killer” because, in the early stages, it can cause minute or no symptoms, even though it is a serious condition that can lead to damage to vital organs in the body.

Eventually, unchecked high blood pressure can damage the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes, and it can lead to serious health problems. Often, people may have very high blood pressure without even knowing it, which is one of the major problems with hypertension. This is why routine testing is very important, even for those who think they're healthy.