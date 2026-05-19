Can lifestyle tweaks alone help you reverse hypertension naturally? Here's what endocrinologist wants you to know

Some types of high blood pressure, particularly obesity-related, stress-related, poor diet, and lack of physical activity, in fact, can be much better controlled with lifestyle changes, according to doctors. For some people, blood pressure levels can even normalise more with a commitment to lifestyle changes, including diet, activity, weight loss, stress relief, and better sleep patterns. Is lifestyle changes enough to reverse hypertension? (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vahid S Bharmal, consultant, adult and paediatric endocrinologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, shares insights on how lifestyle changes impact high-blood pressure.

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Can lifestyle changes reverse hypertension? “Lifestyle changes are regarded as one of the crucial components of hypertension management,” Dr Vahid said. Regular exercise, learning to reduce the amount of sodium in your diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, stress management, and following a healthy diet can help in managing hypertension.

But physicians take the same warning about the time it takes for lifestyle changes to have the full effect. Medications may still be required for a short time during this time to maintain blood pressure control and to minimise risk for heart, brain, kidney, and blood vessel problems.