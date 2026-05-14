Struggling with high BP? Doctor recommends this easy 3-3-3 formula that makes blood pressure management simpler

Think formula works only for solving mathematical problems? Well, not exactly, but they can also help manage lifestyle diseases. The formula also helps simplify the clutter. There is so much health advice around blood pressure and the lifestyle habits that it is very easy to get confused. In such situations, following a simple yet effective framework presented in a ‘formula’ like style can make things more practical and manageable. Find out which daily lifestyle 'formula' can help you to manage blood pressure. (Picture credit: Pexel)

Among the most common ones, high blood pressure stands out, affecting millions of people worldwide. Alongside medication certain lifestyle practices can help manage it easily. To make these habits somewhat easier to remember and follow, there is a simple ‘formula’ that may help.



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When asked whether there is any simple formula that can help blood pressure patients, Dr Gagandeep Singh, founder of Redial Clinic, shared a ‘3-3-3 formula’ for BP control. He pointed out a growing discrepancy where many patients rely heavily on medications while making very few meaningful lifestyle changes. According to him, common advice like ‘eat less salt’ and ‘exercise more’ is often way too broad and hard for patients to follow consistently.

Moreover, hypertension in Indians may be linked more to factors like, as the doctor noted, like insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction rather than salt intake alone.

He explained how metabolic dysfunction affects the body saying, "When cells stop responding properly to insulin, the body retains sodium and water, blood vessels stiffen, and the sympathetic nervous system stays switched on. You can cut salt aggressively and not move the needle if the underlying metabolic dysfunction is left untreated.”

The ‘3-3-3 formula’ is divided into categories, with the first focusing on diet, the second on daily habits, and the third on weekly health checks.

The doctor shared this brief guide that tackles all: