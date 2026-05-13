UK surgeon shares 6 lifestyle habits to lower LDL cholesterol: How to help medications work better

Taking to Instagram on May 13, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, shared five ways that can help one reduce their LDL levels. They are presented as follows.

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When we think about cholesterol becoming a health hazard, we think of LDL (low-density lipoprotein), which is also known as the “bad” cholesterol. They are the ones responsible for the buildup of plaque in arteries when present in high levels in the blood, which increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks .

1. More soluble fibre Consuming more soluble fibre is one of the best ways to get the LDL levels in check. According to Dr Rajan, it is also the highest gain intervention, as only five to 10 grams of soluble fibre per day from things like oats, lentils, and beans can lower LDL cholesterol by around five to ten percent based on meta-analysis of randomised control trials.

“And specifically on beans, a 2011 meta-analysis showed that regular legume consumption can reduce LDL cholesterol by around five percent independent of any other dietary changes,” he added.

2. Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat Saturated fat usually contains a high amount of LDL cholesterol. “Swap your butter and fatty processed meat for olive oil, nuts, seeds, and oily fish,” shared Dr Rajan. “A meta-analysis of 60 trials found that this swap can reduce LDL by up to 17 percent depending on the degree of substitution.”

3. Consume more plant protein Plant proteins are completely devoid of cholesterol. As such, replacing some animal protein with things like soy, tofu, lentils, and legumes can actually reduce LDL by up to six percent, noted Dr Rajan.

4. Lose weight Weight loss is an excellent way to not only reduce LDL cholesterol but also improve the lipid profile in general. As Dr Rajan explained, “If you are carrying excess weight, a five to 10 percent reduction in body weight can reduce LDL by up to six percent. And it's got the added bonus of improving the triglyceride and HDL profiles.”

5. Exercise more Exercise is a popular method to keep cholesterol levels in check. “Even just sticking to the standard recommended guidelines of 150 minutes of aerobic exercise per week has been shown to reduce LDL by three to six percent in meta-analysis,” noted the physician. “And you've got the added bonus of improving endothelial function, reducing inflammation, and improving blood pressure.”

“When combined, the evidence suggests that all of these can potentially reduce LDL by up to 20 percent if sustained. And if you need medication to lower your cholesterol, statins, PCSK9 inhibitors, they work, but these lifestyle habits make them work even better.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.