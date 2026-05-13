Cardiologist shares the two-step process to better cholesterol: ‘It’s about finding the perfect numbers for you’

Taking to Instagram on May 12, Dr Jack Wolfson, a cardiologist from Arizona with over 25 years of experience, revealed that being healthy does not involve bringing the cholesterol levels down to zero; it is more about finding the level that is perfect for you. He went on to share two ways in which that can be achieved.

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Cholesterol is a type of fat that is a major health concern for many people, and has been popularly projected as such in advertisements of many food products. However, in reality, it is not all bad and is actually needed by the body to perform certain functions.

1. Sunshine exposure The first way to get healthy cholesterol levels is to increase exposure to direct sunlight. According to the cardiologist, “When you are out in the sun, the UVB rays turn cholesterol into vitamin D. Vitamin D levels go up, and cholesterol levels go down into the normal range.”

2. Cleanse and heal the liver The liver is a cleansing organ of the body which helps break down cholesterol and helps in regulating it. Thus, Dr Wolfson suggests focusing on cleansing and healing the liver to facilitate the process better.

In his words, “Cleanse and heal your liver. Start with getting rid of all the toxins that damage your liver. When you have a healthy liver, you have a lot of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) receptors that help to pull old LDL particles out of circulation. So LDL goes down naturally.”

“It's not about stopping the production; it's about finding the perfect numbers for you,” he shared as a side note. “Number one, sunshine. Number two, heal the liver. Two great strategies without pharmaceuticals.”

Classifications of cholesterol Before being worried about cholesterol and avoiding it altogether, it is important to know its types and the effect that they have on the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, when healthcare providers generally check lipid (fat) profile, they check the following:

Total cholesterol: This is the total amount of cholesterol that is present in the blood.

LDL (low-density lipoprotein): This is the “bad” cholesterol that, in excess, contributes to plaque buildup in the arteries.

VLDL (very-low-density lipoprotein): This is another type of cholesterol that is “bad” when present in excess.

HDL (high-density lipoprotein): This is the “good” cholesterol that helps clear out the bad cholesterol that the body does not need.

Thus, to stay healthy, one should try to have low “bad” cholesterol, like LDL and high “good” cholesterol, like HDL.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.