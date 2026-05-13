Nutritionist explains why you look puffy in summer: Hacks to hydrate efficiently

In a tropical country, summer is not the most comfortable season. Rather, it leaves one feeling hot, sweaty, puffy and bloated. It is reasonable to wonder why one feels puffy even when one is sweating a lot and letting out all excess water from the body. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram on May 9 to explain the situation.

Bloating in summer… It is the popular perception that the bloating that one experiences during the summer months is because of the diet that they follow. However, the scorching summer heat also changes something that is far more important: the blood volume. To protect itself from dehydration, the body works hard to maintain fluid balance and circulation in rising temperatures. This results in symptoms such as the following:

Dizziness when standing

Afternoon fatigue

Headaches

Puffiness by evening These are just signs of the body adapting to changing conditions. But while looking into fluid balance, it is important to note that the sweat composition varies from person to person. Some people lose significantly more sodium through sweat, which can worsen conditions like:

Bloating

Fatigue

Muscle heaviness

Paradoxical water retention Explaining how bloating is linked with excess sweating, Pooja stated, “Most people would think more sweating, so more loss of water, so less water retention and bloating. But physiology is smarter than that. When heat increases, your body activates hormones like aldosterone, which increases sodium conservation to maintain blood volume. Because from your body's perspective, preventing dehydration is more important than you looking lean. And therefore, paradoxically, every summer there is more water retention, swollen fingers, and puffiness.”

How to hydrate efficiently In summer, it is understandable that one needs to drink more water. However, Pooja pointed out that while most people do increase their water intake, they tend to avoid the salt.

“Remember that without the sodium and the electrolytes, the water cannot efficiently move into the cells, therefore leaving you more tired, dehydrated, and sometimes puffy,” shared the nutritionist. “So, if you are feeling soft, puffy, and bloated this summer, don't be scared of the salt because your body needs it and is trying really hard to keep you functional.”

The goal in summer is not just to drink more water, she noted. It is:

Maintaining fluid balance

Replacing electrolytes intelligently

Supporting circulation

Avoiding over-diluting sodium “Because hydration is chemistry. Not just volume,” added Pooja.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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