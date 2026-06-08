Neurologist reveals early signs of multiple sclerosis: Fatigue, weakness, brain fog and more

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, immune-mediated disease of the central nervous system where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin sheath, which is the protective covering of nerve fibres. Like any disorder, early detection of MS helps slow down its progress more effectively. (Pexel)

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The earliest signs of the serious disorder presents itself as lifestyle issues such as overwork, poor sleep, or stress, which is often sidelined without being paid much attention, Dr Atampreet Singh, senior director and head of neurosciences at ShardaCare-Healthcity, told HT Lifestyle.

He went in to share what early MS can actually look like for many patients, what can increase the risk, and how a healthy lifestyle helps after diagnosis.

Early signs of multiple sclerosis While the classic textbook presentations of MS include sudden vision loss in one eye and a limb going numb or weak, there are also subtle signs such as MS-related fatigue, brain fog, and weakness, noted Dr Singh.

“MS-related fatigue is qualitatively different from ordinary tiredness. It tends to arrive without clear cause, worsens significantly with heat and does not improve proportionally with sleep,” he stated.

“Cognitive symptoms, often called ‘brain fog’, can manifest as difficulty retrieving words, trouble concentrating on a single task, or a sense that mental processing has simply slowed. Weakness may appear only on one side of the body, or be noticed as clumsiness that seems out of proportion to fatigue,” continued the neurologist.

“Tingling, a sensation of tight banding around the torso, or brief electrical sensations that shoot down the spine when bending the neck are all early features that deserve neurological attention rather than reassurance.”

According to Dr Singh, the following symptoms, particularly if they occur in someone between the ages of 20 and 50, warrant prompt neurological evaluation: