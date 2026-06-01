Early Intervention can transform outcomes for MS patients

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is increasingly being recognised as an emerging health problem in India but delays in diagnosis are still common. MS is a chronic neurological disease where the immune system attacks the central nervous system, interfering with communication between the brain and body. When this key link fails everyday signals get distorted or lost. The reality is a harsh, sudden blurriness of vision, terrifying numbness or inability to move at all. Simple tasks such as walking or speaking become Herculean struggles. MS can take a person’s independence away forever without care. Every day without a diagnosis is not just a date on a calendar; it is a piece of mobility and future stolen from a patient forever. Multiple sclerosis. (Unsplash)

An estimated two lakh people in the country are living with this debilitating auto-immune condition, highlighting the rising need for greater understanding about the disease, recognition of the early symptoms and the need for timely intervention with high-efficacy therapies.

MS most commonly occurs between the ages of 20 and 40 years of age and is more common in women. MS hits mostly young adults, and so it creates a special “sandwich generation” crisis where patients are suddenly stuck between raising young kids and caring for elderly parents. That doubles up the caregiving burden and fractures the whole family ecosystem emotionally. The condition is particularly challenging because many of the early symptoms such as fatigue, numbness, tingling sensations, visual disturbances, balance issues or cognitive challenges can often be subtle and non-specific in the early stages. This means that symptoms are often ignored or misdiagnosed, delaying diagnosis. But multiple sclerosis is not a condition that waits for patients to find answers. Disease activity may continue despite apparently intermittent or mild symptoms. Central nervous system inflammation can cause permanent neurological damage over time. Earlier diagnosis and timely treatment are therefore acknowledged as key to long-term disease management.

Our knowledge of MS has changed dramatically over the years. Relapses and symptom control are no longer the only measures of MS. Increasingly, MS is viewed from a broader perspective of brain health with a focus on long-term preservation of neurological function, mobility, cognition and independence. This change is significant since disability in MS can develop progressively, even before it is clinically apparent. Thus, delays in diagnosis or treatment initiation may affect long-term patient outcomes in an irreversible way later.

Encouragingly, advances in imaging, disease monitoring and modern therapies have transformed the outlook for many people living with MS today. Increasing evidence supports that early initiation of high-efficacy therapies (HETs) helps slow disease progression, reduce relapse activity and preserve long-term neurological function. Put simply, treatment decisions made early in the disease course can have a meaningful impact on a patient’s quality of life years later.

One of the biggest challenges in MS care continues to be the gap between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis. Since many early symptoms overlap with more common health concerns, patients often navigate multiple consultations before eventually reaching a neurologist. Greater public awareness around symptoms can help encourage earlier medical attention. At the same time, stronger sensitisation among primary care physicians around early neurological red flags may support faster referrals and evaluation. Earlier recognition and timely access to specialist care can play an important role in improving long-term outcomes and helping patients manage the disease more effectively.

MS is a chronic neurological condition, but outcomes today are significantly different from what they were even a decade ago. With earlier diagnosis, evolving treatment approaches and the importance of timely intervention, there is a growing opportunity to help patients maintain neurological function, independence, and quality of life over the long term. In MS, early and effective intervention is increasingly being recognised not just as a treatment strategy, but as an important step toward preserving brain health and shaping better long-term outcomes for people living with the condition, enabling them to lead fuller, independent lives.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Arun B Shah, director, Neurosciences, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and consultant neurologist, Breach Candy Trust Hospital.