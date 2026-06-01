RCB's Devdutt Padikkal reveals what cricketers really eat for peak performance: ‘Most of us have dosa, omelette and…'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal has been enjoying a dream run on the cricket field. Fresh off RCB's second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title win after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the 2026 final, the 25-year-old has been in sensational form. His back-to-back match-winning performances have impressed fans and critics alike, shining a spotlight on the disciplined diet and fitness routine that fuel his success. Devdutt Padikkal debunks diet myths, shares simple breakfast for peak athletic performance. (PTI)

Athletes are often assumed to follow highly restrictive diets filled with exotic superfoods and complicated meal plans. However, Padikkal says that couldn’t be further from the truth. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut promotes millets and colourful thali for balanced diet, says ‘eat local, eat seasonal’ for better health )

Devdutt Padikkal busts myth that athletes follow extreme diets In a recent conversation with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, the cricketer opened up about his approach to nutrition and fitness, revealing that consistency matters more than perfection.

“Those were the three things I needed to be really careful with. That is something I focused on more than trying to get a certain amount of anything. Since I don’t eat for taste, I have to make sure I don’t eat too much. I didn’t really pay too much attention to the numbers. I’m 25, but I’m sure once I get closer to 30, those things will start coming into the picture as well,” Devdutt said.