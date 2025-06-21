Vedang Raina cries ‘mujhe bachao’ after Orry's wild bromance in car; fans say, ‘don’t steal him from Khushi Kapoor'

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is often seen hanging out with star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others. He frequently shares pictures and videos partying with Bollywood actors. In a recent video, Orry is seen spending fun time with Bollywood actor Vedang Raina, who is currently dating Khushi — and his choice of song has left Vedang pleading for help. (Also Read: Orry shocks fans as he reveals US citizenship, voting for Trump: ‘Orry ke vote se jeete Donald Trump!’) Vedang Raina cries for help as Orry vibes to I Ain't Gay.

Orry and Vedang Raina's bromance

On Saturday, Orry took to Instagram and shared a video giving a glimpse of his bromance with Vedang. In the video, Orry is seen sitting in a car with Vedang and another friend, vibing to Biscuit Beats' track I Ain’t Gay, a tongue-in-cheek, comedic take where the singer insists he's “not gay” while describing stereotypically macho yet homoerotic scenarios like sharing beer and taking shots with male friends. Vedang appears 'traumatised' as Orry enthusiastically sings along, and the video even shows Vedang trying to escape the car through the window.

Sharing the video, Orry wrote, “Bro + Romance is just bromance.” Commenting on the video, Vedang wrote, “Koi mujhe bachao (someone save me).” Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to the video and wrote, “U see why you can’t call yourself conservative.” Arjun Kapoor added, “Subtle as always.”

Fans couldn’t help but notice Vedang’s reaction. One wrote, “Bro was traumatised.” Another commented, “This bromance got him speedrunning life.” One fan quipped, “Orry don’t steal Vedang from Khushi!!” Another joked, “No Khushi harmed in this reel.” A fan also commented, “Meanwhile Khushi trying to take kushi out of Orry.”

For the unversed, Khushi and Vedang made their Bollywood debuts together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Since then, their frequent appearances together have sparked dating rumours. In April this year, Khushi made their relationship Instagram official as she shared a series of pictures wearing a pendant with the initials V and K, joined by a heart.

Vedang Raina's upcoming movie

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vedang will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s yet-untitled film alongside Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is billed as a “charming story of love and longing.” Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Vedang wrote, “Any actor’s dream. Can’t wait to start this journey with the most amazing and talented group of artists.” He also wished Sharvari, “Sharvari!!! Happiest birthday to you. You deserve everything and more. Can’t wait to start this journey.”