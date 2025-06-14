Sharvari has ‘best birthday ever’ as Imtiaz Ali announces film with her, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina

Director Imtiaz Ali’s next film has been officially announced. He will team up with Diljit Dosanjh for a second time, after Amar Singh Chamkila, for a film that will be released in April 2026. Sharvari, who also stars in the film, couldn’t contain her excitement as the announcement came on her birthday. (Also Read: Imtiaz Ali recalls AR Rahman's reaction when girls in Kashmir mistook him for electrician during Rockstar shoot) Imtiaz Ali's next film will star Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh among others.

Sharvari can’t keep calm about her surprise birthday gift

Imtiaz announced that his next film will feature Diljit, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. The actor couldn’t contain her excitement as she wrote on her Instagram, “What an incredible surprise to see this announcement happen on my birthday! Best birthday ever! @imtiazaliofficial sir, I have manifested to be directed by you ever since I’ve dreamt to be an actor.. This will be the most amazing learning experience for me.. It is an honour to be a part of your vision… Thank you for choosing me.. It feels so special to be a part of this dream team @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @vedangraina. Eeeeppp!!! So excited for this new journey.”

Vedang also shared the announcement on his Instagram stories, writing, “Any actor's dream. Can't wait to start this journey with the most amazing and talented group of artists.” And he wished Sharvari, “Sharvari!!! Happiest birthday to you. You deserve everything and more. Can’t wait to start this journey.”

All about Imtiaz Ali’s next film

Imtiaz’s next film is billed as a ‘charming story of love and longing’. As per PTI, Imtiaz quoted legendary poet Momin Khan Momin’s couplet – Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota (You are with me, however, when there is no one else) – and stated in a statement that he aims to offer a ‘touching cinematic experience’.

He also said, “Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you.”

The film will also reunite Imtiaz with music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who gave him memorable works of music in films like Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha and Rockstar. “As the journey unfolds, expect a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you,” the statement added. Shooting for the yet-to-be-titled film will begin in August.