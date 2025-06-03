Inside Vedang Raina's birthday party in London with girlfriend Khushi Kapoor and matching fits

Actor Vedang Raina celebrated his 25th birthday in style, jetting off to London for an intimate bash with friends. And if the pics are anything to go by, rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor was on the guest list. A photo from the party has surfaced, and it has sparked fresh speculation about their rumoured romance. Also read: Khushi Kapoor arrives in Jamnagar with boyfriend Vedang Raina but her cute, fluffy doggies get all the love from fans Vedang celebrated his birthday in London.

Khushi attends Vedang’s birthday bash

Several pictures of Vedang’s birthday party have emerged on social media. A candid moment from Vedang's intimate birthday celebration was captured in a photo shared by mutual friend Kareema Barry on Instagram.

Vedang and Khushi stole the show as they twinned in black, standing side by side as he bent down to cut his multiple birthday cakes. Khushi is seen looking at Vedang adoringly and clapping for him in the background. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap was also a part of the celebration.

The birthday celebration continued with fun and music, as captured in a post by Orry, Khushi's close friend. In the video shared by Orry, he and Vedang were seen grooving together to Honey Singh's hit track Millionaire.

More about Khushi and Vedang

Khushi and Vedang shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which marked their acting debut. Since then, the actors have been inseparable. It is often reported that the duo are dating each other, but neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the rumours.

Birthday boy with his friends.

In August 2024, Vedang reacted to dating rumours and hinted in an interview with GQ, “My dating life right now is taking a back seat because I’m focused on my career. I’m clear about my priorities and want to keep these two aspects of my life separate. I’m enjoying where I am, and there’s a lot more I want to achieve. It’s not that dating would necessarily hinder me, but it can become a major part of your life. So I’m choosing to stay mindful of that and concentrate on what’s most important.”

Khushi was last seen in the Netflix film, Nadaaniyan, which marked Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut. However, the film received negative reviews from both the critics and audiences. Vedang's last venture was Jigra with Alia Bhatt. While their performances were lauded, that film could not garner commercial success.