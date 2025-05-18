Vedang Raina: My generation of actors will be the herald of change

Vedang Raina had a special moment recently as filmmaker Hansal Mehta picked him in his list of most promising new faces in the Hindi film industry. The actor sees it as a form of validation which he “can’t compare to anything else”. Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina says, “You have a revered director, who’s been in the industry for years and as a newcomer when you get validation from such a filmmaker, who I admire myself and whose work I look up to, it’s a great feeling and a great honour. I’ll also message him personally because this makes me feel more motivated to keep getting better and take this more seriously. Even though I already do, it’s an extra motivation and drive in that direction.”

In this uncertain time in the film industry, getting work that connects with the audience is becoming challenging even for the established actors. How is Vedang, as a newcomer, navigating it? “It’s an interesting space. I have come in at a time where there is a rapid shift and a change in how the industry is working. The things that usually used to work, they don’t work anymore. Everything has changed after COVID. That was a weird turning and changing point, and I’ve come in right after that,” he says.

The actor continues that the usual kind of progression for a male lead has also undergone a change. “There’s no formula anymore, like first do action then a romcom. It’s just about choosing interesting scripts and trusting in the writing and the maker and see how it goes from there,” he insists, adding, “It’s difficult in a way where you can’t predict anything. But as an artiste, that gives me the freedom that I’m just going to pick things that I believe in. I think my generation of actors will be like the herald of this change and I’m excited for it. I’m excited to see what my peers do and what kind of scripts come to me. Hopefully, there is a change for the better.”

Talking of work, there hasn’t been any announcement of a project for Vedang ever since Jigra (2024) released, and it’s also agitating the actor. “I’m also getting worked up. I really want to start filming and be out there. This has been a bit of a wait but very soon I will be seen on screen. I have a project which I can’t talk much about, but I’m going to start shooting for it soon. It’s a project I believe in and it’s with a filmmaker that I have full faith in. So, it starts from there, and I think next year will be much more active for me,” he shares.

While there hasn’t been a film since Jigra, there are reports that Vedang will feature in a romantic film directed by Imtiaz Ali. Vedang was seen with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in an ad recently. It got the fans wanting to see them in a buddy film. Is that something on the cards? “I really like both of them and it was fun working on that ad with them. We get along well and if an opportunity comes our away and it’s a good script, I would definitely like to do it,” he ends.