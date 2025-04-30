Veer Pahariya calls Rasha Thadani ‘Heroine No 1’ as she dances with Vedang Raina; fans want them together in a movie

Fresh onscreen jodis are always welcomed by the Indian audience. This is a major reason why netizens had such high hopes when Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan came together in Nadaaniyan. Sadly, the film failed to impress. But now the industry has left us with high expectations once again. No, we are not talking about a new film announcement. We are talking about an advertisement clip featuring Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Alia Bhatt’s Jigra Vedang Raina. They came together for a video which is barely a minute long and left netizens swooning over their cute chemistry. Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani and Vedang Raina are two very good looking stars-on-the-rise from the young generation who have just started their careers in Bollywood. Rasha made her debut with Azaad this year whereas Vedang is two films old. Well, recently they came together for an ad clip, where Rasha and Vedang flaunted their cute smiles, fun expressions and crazy versatile dance moves on a recreated version of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. This is Rasha and Vedang's second ad together. They look so good together that now the internet is begging for a movie starring Vedang and Rasha in the lead!

In the comment section below, actor Veer Pahariya rightly called Rasha Thadani ‘Heroine No 1’. Meanwhile, a social media user claimed, “may they cast together in a cute rom com 💓😭🤌🏻 will break romantic records 🔥,” whereas another comment read, “Somebody please cast these two in a movie together 😭😍.” Another netizen stated, “Off screen Ranveer Singh and Raveena Tandon 🔥🔥🔥,” whereas an internet user wrote, “These two look good together!!” A comment even read, “ye hota hai couple goals😭💓.”

We hope filmmakers are listening because by the looks of these fan reactions, Rasha and Vedang make one adorable onscreen jodi that could easily pull crowds to the theatres.