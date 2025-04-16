Did Khushi Kapoor just confirm her relationship with Vedang Raina? This has Janhvi Kapoor written all over it!

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have never confirmed their reported romance. Regardless, it's an all-but-confirmed open secret. Well now it appears that Khushi is ready to take the next step when it comes to making things affirmatively official — and the proof is in the pudding...we mean, her latest Instagram post. Khushi Kapoor's gesture of love for Vedang Raina is anything but subtle

In a series of pictures which seem to have been clicked only with one sole purpose in mind — flaunting her latest luxe metal — Khushi can be seen peering into the camera with a soft smile. The focal point of the photo aren't her new shaggy curtain bangs. Instead, it's the gold choker-style necklace with the letters 'V' and 'K' doubling up as pendants. Sitting pretty between them is a gold-clad white enamel heart. So is the message being relayed read, 'V (loves) K' or vice versa? There's absolutely nothing else at all in the picture or the caption, the latter being the simple white heart emoji, which tells us this is for rumoured beau Vedang.

That being said, this is all the confirmation the internet needs. Reactions like "The necklace is evident😅❤️" pretty much sums up the vibe of the comment section.

It is worth mentioning that the Kapoor sisters actually seem to have a penchant for boyfriend jewellery. As a matter of fact, Janhvi had made quite the waves last year, flaunting her gold 'Shiku' necklace on more than one occasion. Not just this, at one point, Janhvi was also spotted wearing a shirt plastered with her Shiku's face all over it. For context, Shiku here refers to her rumoured (but then again, all-but-confirmed) boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor wearing her 'Shiku' necklace; Her in a 'Shikar'-printed shirt(Photos: X)

Coming back to Vedang and Khushi, the two met on the sets of their debut film, The Archies (2023), which is where they are believed to have struck up their reported romance. Since then, Vedang has featured in the Alia Bhatt-starrer box office dud Jigra (2024) while Khushi has starred in Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan and Nadaaniyan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, both of which released earlier this year.

What's your take on boyfriend jewellery?