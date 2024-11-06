Orry shocks fans as he reveals US citizenship, voting for Trump: ‘Orry ke vote se jeete Donald Trump!’

Orry shocked fans by revealing that he voted in the US presidential elections, thereby sharing his US citizenship status. He made sure his vote from India counts. In a new Instagram post, Orry posted a series of pictures showing that he cast his vote in the US elections in favour of Donald Trump. (Also read: Orry is disgusted by Kamala Harris, says 'you’re either a Trump supporter or you hate America'; internet isn't amused) Orry confirmed that he cast his vote in the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Orry votes for Trump

In the post, Orry shared a picture holding his mail for voting paper. The mail contained his name Orhan Awatramani. A second picture showed the ballot paper on which he cast his vote for Donald Trump. He also showed off a t-shirt which had a Donald Trump-design on it. A screenshot of his comments on Donald Trump's victory speech was also in the carousel of pictures, where he wrote: “My president," and “Our savior”.

Orry casted his vote from the Boulder County Overseas and Military Voters division, as pointed out in the screenshot of the official mail received by him from the Secretary of State.

In the caption, Orry wrote: “We did it Donald we did it @realdonaldtrump #POTUS #MyPresident #MAGA #MakeAmericaSafeAgain #Trump2024 Proud to have exercised my right to vote in the exclusive 2024 presidential elections.”

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Classic Orry. Never away from the fame inducing dramaaa. 'Wake up and be famous'” A second user commented, “Orry ke vote se jeete Donald Trump (Trump won because of Orry's vote).” A fan joked, “Orry should be credited by Trump in his speech.” “I want Trump to visit Orry's house and take a pic with him,” quipped another user.

More details

Orry had earlier commented on a post shared by a Kamala Harris team on Instagram, leaving a vomit emoji, meaning disgust. When a follower asked him about being a supporter of Trump, Orry replied: “You’re either a Trump supporter or you hate America.”

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, defeating incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris. He won all the seven swing states as he secured a comfortable majority in the US Presidential election 2024.

Trump thanked his supporters in his victory speech, and said, "We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders, we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body."