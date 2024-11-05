Orry is disgusted by Kamala Harris, says 'you’re either a Trump supporter or you hate America'; internet isn't amused

Bollywood's favourite BFF Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is in the news again. This time, however, it is not because of one of his parties or red-carpet appearances. Orry raised eyebrows by throwing his weight behind Donald Trump during the US presidential election. Recently, he commented on a post shared by a Kamala Harris team on Instagram, which started the debate. (Also read: 'Babe, I do not know you': Orry threatens to sue influencer over 'defamatory' video) Orry has 'endorsed' Donald Trump in the US elections

Orry's vomit comment for Kamala Harris

The US Presidential Election is set to take place on Tuesday, November 5. Republican candidate, former President Trump, is up against Democrat Vice-President Kamala Harris in a neck-and-neck fight. While most celebs in the West have endorsed one or the other, Indian celebrities have not bothered. Orry differed in that regard. Last week, KamalaHQ, the Democrat candidate's official team page, shared a video of the VP dressed in a sparkly rainbow flag jacket during her campaign. Orry left a vomit emoji in the comments post, which is used to denote disgust.

Orry's comment surprised many Indian followers and fans. One asked, "Orry, are you a Trump supporter???" To this, Orry promptly replied, "You’re either a Trump supporter or you hate America." Many replied in the comments, saying they were disappointed with Orry. "Nahh, what a disappointment," wrote one Instagram user. Another added, "Sorry, Orry, but I can't be following you anymore."

The internet reacts

The screenshot of the comment was shared on Reddit a few days later, and many accused Orry of using the elections to get some attention. "He is just trying to stay relevant by making these controversial takes," wrote one. Another added, "He probably doesn't even know what is happening in India." Many pointed out the irony in the Mumbai boy commenting on the US elections while never expressing interest in Indian politics.