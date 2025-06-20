Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Did you know Detective Sherdil producer Ali Abbas Zafar made his OTT debut with THIS Ananya Panday film?

ByAishwarya Vasudevan
Jun 20, 2025 06:18 PM IST

Ali Abbas Zafar returns to OTT with Z5’s Detective Sherdil, marking his shift from big-screen action to lighter, genre-based digital content after five years.

Streaming of Z5's newest original film, Detective Sherdil, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has begun today, June 20, 2025. Ali Abbas Zafar, the film's producer, who made his producing debut with 2020's Khaali Peeli, now made his return to Z5 (OTTplay Premium) after five long years.

Detective Sherdil, Khaali Peeli
Detective Sherdil, Khaali Peeli

Catch Diljit Dosanjh at his entertaining best in Jatt & Juliet 3, Jodi, and Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne—now streaming on OTTplay Premium.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s journey as a producer

Ali Abbas Zafar, who had previously directed blockbuster theatrical features like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, made his digital production debut with the Z5 original Khaali Peeli, which featured Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. A pioneer among mainstream audiences' first forays into direct-to-digital distribution, the film debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic when theatres were closed.

In the time after, Zafar maintained a consistent rate of production and directing. He oversaw the production and directing of the historical drama Jogi in 2022, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and was based on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Due to its delicate treatment of the issue, the Netflix original film launched to positive reviews.

An action film directed by Zafar and featuring Shahid Kapoor, Bloody Daddy debuted on now-JioHotstar in 2023. The stylised treatment and digital-first distribution of the high-octane thriller, which was adapted from the French film "Sleepless Night," garnered attention.

Return to theatres with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In 2024, Zafar helmed the massive action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that hit theatres. Returning to big-screen extravaganzas after a string of streaming releases, the film featured Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Detective Sherdil marks Zafar's return to the OTT, albeit this time he is producing genre-based stories rather than directing or producing big-budget films. Diljit Dosanjh brings a lighter side to Zafar's filmography with his comic-investigative part. Not only that, but it shows that he is still actively involved with digital platforms outside of his theatre work.

While the film adds to his production credits, it also reflects the increasing overlap between theatrical names and streaming platforms—a trend that continues to shape release strategies across the industry.

