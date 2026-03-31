AI imagines timeless beauties Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai, Hema Malini, Madhubala in stylish sarees, suits in nostalgic video
The video shared by Ai TOT is a nostalgic voyage through Indian cinema blending the faces and fashions of Bollywood’s most beloved stars across six decades.
In a stunning display of generative art, AI artist Ai TOT's March 8 Instagram video, titled 'The Circle of Life', has captured the hearts of cinephiles. The visual experience begins with the legendary Madhubala, who serves as the anchor of the video, leading viewers through a chronological evolution of fashion – seen on everyone from Saira Banu and Hema Malini to Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna
"I present to you a single-shot visual experience showcasing the top Bollywood actresses... The iconic Madhubala takes you through all the mega Stars," Ai TOT wrote in the caption.
The 1960s: elegance in drape
The journey starts with the Golden Age stars decked in the classic Indian saree. Madhubala appears in a rich, metallic-sheen saree with intricate gold borders, with her hair styled in soft, vintage waves that reflect the 1950s-60s transition.
Saira Banu is reimagined in a regal white-and-gold silk saree, accessorised with heavy traditional jewellery, capturing her 'beauty queen' persona. Hema Malini, aka 'Dream Girl', is seen in a vibrant green saree with a contrasting gold border; she sports her hair in a classic long braid that became her signature style in the 70s.
The 1970s and 80s: the fusion era
As the video progresses, the fashion shifts from traditional to the bold, experimental styles of the disco and 'Angry Young Man' eras. In a nod to her pathbreaking style, Zeenat Aman is depicted in a bohemian-print collared shirt tucked into high-waisted, flared orange trousers — a perfect 1970s retro look.
The late superstar Sridevi is reimagined in a sophisticated black salwar kameez adorned with red floral motifs. The addition of a simple black dupatta and loose curls evokes her iconic 1980s and 90s grace.
The 1990s: soft glamour
The 90s segment brings a mix of romantic silhouettes and the rise of casual chic. Looking like a vision from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Madhuri Dixit wears a white floral dress with a soft, wavy hairstyle, radiating her famous million-dollar smile.
Captured in her ‘90s siren’ era, Raveena Tandon is seen wearing a floral slip dress layered under a classic denim jacket — a staple of the decade’s street fashion. Representing the relatable 90s heroine, Kajol is seen in a simple grey-toned T-shirt and denim jeans, mirroring her look from the latter half of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
The 2000s to present: modern icons
The walk concludes with the faces of modern Indian cinema. AI places Aishwarya Rai in a sleek, minimalist black anarkali suit with a red-bordered dupatta, highlighting her timeless elegance.
Kareena Kapoor is seen in a chic, floral-print shirt paired with soft pink high-waisted trousers, blending contemporary style with a hint of retro flair. Closing the circle, Priyanka Chopra appears in a modern, shimmering olive-grey gown, representing the 'global star' era of Bollywood.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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