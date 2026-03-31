AI imagines timeless beauties Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai, Hema Malini, Madhubala in stylish sarees, suits in nostalgic video

In a stunning display of generative art, AI artist Ai TOT's March 8 Instagram video, titled 'The Circle of Life', has captured the hearts of cinephiles. The visual experience begins with the legendary Madhubala, who serves as the anchor of the video, leading viewers through a chronological evolution of fashion – seen on everyone from Saira Banu and Hema Malini to Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna Here is a breakdown of the celebrity looks featured in this AI-generated masterpiece that included Sridevi, Madhubala and Aishwarya Rai. (Instagram/ aitot2.0)

"I present to you a single-shot visual experience showcasing the top Bollywood actresses... The iconic Madhubala takes you through all the mega Stars," Ai TOT wrote in the caption.

The 1960s: elegance in drape The journey starts with the Golden Age stars decked in the classic Indian saree. Madhubala appears in a rich, metallic-sheen saree with intricate gold borders, with her hair styled in soft, vintage waves that reflect the 1950s-60s transition.

Saira Banu is reimagined in a regal white-and-gold silk saree, accessorised with heavy traditional jewellery, capturing her 'beauty queen' persona. Hema Malini, aka 'Dream Girl', is seen in a vibrant green saree with a contrasting gold border; she sports her hair in a classic long braid that became her signature style in the 70s.

The 1970s and 80s: the fusion era As the video progresses, the fashion shifts from traditional to the bold, experimental styles of the disco and 'Angry Young Man' eras. In a nod to her pathbreaking style, Zeenat Aman is depicted in a bohemian-print collared shirt tucked into high-waisted, flared orange trousers — a perfect 1970s retro look.

The late superstar Sridevi is reimagined in a sophisticated black salwar kameez adorned with red floral motifs. The addition of a simple black dupatta and loose curls evokes her iconic 1980s and 90s grace.