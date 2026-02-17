Hyderabad airport handles 31 million passengers in 2025; eyes transit hub push

New Delhi: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) handled around 31 million passengers in 2025, recording 10.5% growth in the calendar year and nearly 18% in FY24–25, chief executive officer (CEO) Pradeep Panicker said, adding that traffic rose 17–18% in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) handled around 31 million passengers in 2025. (AP)

“So post the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, we have seen a slowdown. The airport is expected to close the financial year at around 32 million passengers, slightly below earlier projections of over 33 million. So growth has slowed down a bit, although it’s still growing and we continue to be the fastest growing airport, the largest airport in India even now,” the CEO told HT.

A strategic priority, Panicker said, is increasing the share of transit passengers and positioning Hyderabad as a stronger connecting hub rather than remaining predominantly point-to-point. “The airport is working with airlines to optimise arrival and departure banks to reduce connection times and improve transfer efficiency, with the aim of attracting more sixth-freedom and interline traffic over time,” he said.

The push comes against the backdrop of the airport’s wider economic footprint.

A 2024–25 study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) estimates that RGIA generates nearly ₹68,000 crore in gross value added (GVA) and supports around 3.5 lakh jobs in Telangana when multiplier effects are included. Airport operations alone contribute about ₹9,000 crore in direct GVA and over 40,000 direct jobs, with the total impact accounting for roughly 4.6% of the state’s GVA.

Looking ahead, NCAER projects that by FY2037–38, the airport could generate around ₹2.13 lakh crore in total GVA and support nearly 9.8 lakh jobs, driven by airport operations and the GMR Aerocity development.

“The opportunity now is to build Hyderabad not just as a destination but as a well-connected transit hub with strong economic linkages,” Panicker said.

To support rising volumes, Hyderabad airport is set to get a second terminal, along with upgrades to security screening and baggage handling systems at the existing one. Airside upgrades at the existing terminal, aimed to be completed this year, include additional apron parking bays and taxiway improvements to accommodate future aircraft growth.

Speaking about the new terminal, which is to be built in the adjoining area, Panicker said, “The plan is to start construction. The master plan will be completed this year and we will start levelling the land this year itself. Detailed design will be done thereafter.”

“Construction in terms of the civil works may start next financial year, maybe 2027–28. We expect it to take about three years to complete because it’s a complete greenfield site,” he added.