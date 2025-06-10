Croissant among top 5 'best breakfasts' in the world: Best Delhi-NCR reccos to relish the French delicacy!

As it goes with their very exciting, globe-trotting monthly lists, Taste Atlas recently put out a meticulously-ranked list of the 'top 50 best breakfasts' in the world. The Turkish Kahvalti topped the list with its warm spread of flavours. India too, featured not once but a total of thrice on the list — with the Marathi Misal coming in at the 18th spot, the versatile paratha coming in at the 23rd spot and punch-packing Punjabi chole bhature ranking at the 32nd spot. Delhi-NCR spots with the best croissants up for grabs!(Photos: La Casa Dolce, Bev Cooks)

A rather familiar warm and toasty treat however, finished at spot 5 — the croissant! French in origin but honestly a culturally-reinforced global food group, these are the top spots across Delhi-NCR (as curated by the Paper Board Delhi) serving up the best croissants. Warm or cold, sweet or savoury, classic or overloaded, there's always something for everyone.

L'Opéra (multiple outlets)

Options — (butter) croissant, almond croissant, chocolate croissant, croissant

Bread & More (multiple outlets)

Options — pain au chocolat, three cheese croissant, cheesy garlic croissant, chicken keema croissant, cheesy mushroom croissant, chicken cheese omelete croissant, masala egg bhurji croissant sandwich

Paul (Gurgaon)

Options — masala egg bhurji croissant, croissant caprese sandwich, scrambled eggs avocado & rocket leaves croissant

Theos (multiple outlets)

Options — plain croissant, almond croissant, croissant nutella ferrero, smoked chicken croissant, garlic cheese croissant, chilli paneer croissant, spinach & ricotta croissanwich, creamy chicken croissanwich, creamy mushroom croissanwich, butter garlic prawn croissanwich, ham & Swiss cheese croissanwich, El French vanilla croffin

Petite Pie Shop (Defence Colony, Gurgaon)

Options — butter croissant, almond croissant, chocolate croissant, vanilla and berry croissant, nutella croissant, cookie croissant, sunny cress croissant sandwich, pesto powerhouse croissant sandwich, Parisian melt croissant sandwich, bae-lt croissant sandwich, smoked salmon with sour cream and pickled onions

Altogether Experimental (Safdarjung Enclave, Saket)

Options — all-day breakfast croissant sandwich, classic croissant, twice baked smoked chicken & pesto croissant, twice baked mushroom truffle & cheese croissant, twice baked almond & cinnamon croissant, twice baked chocolate croissant, tiramisu croissant

So which croissant heaven will be your first stop this evening?