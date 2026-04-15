Chef Kunal Kapur shares his simple Muradabadi Chicken Pulao recipe that’s big on aroma and flavour: Step-by-step recipe

Kunal Kapur captioned, “Tender, juicy chicken pieces nestled in long-grain basmati rice, flavoured with whole spices and green chillies, coming together in a way that feels like a warm hug on a plate. It’s one of those light, white pulao that doesn’t need heavy masalas, yet always delivers on deep, soulful flavour.”

If you are someone who enjoys non-vegetarian delicacies, then this Muradabadi Chicken Pulao is going to be your comfort food. Shared by Chef Kunal Kapur in an Instagram post dated April 14, 2026, this recipe proves that simple ingredients can create magic. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe. This delicacy is a perfect option for a quick Sunday brunch with friends and family.

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Ingredients required Here are the ingredients required to make Muradabadi Chicken Pulao:

For Marination: Chicken, with bone – One kg

Salt to taste

Lemon juice – Three–to–four tbsp

Green chilli paste – Two tbsp

Ginger garlic paste – Two tbsp

Fennel seed powder – One tbsp

Coriander powder– Two tbsp

Javitri – Two–three blades

Cinnamon sticks – Two

Bay leaves – Two

Peppercorns – 10–12

Cardamom– Five

Cloves – Five

Nutmeg - One by four

Curd – One cup

For Cooking: Ghee/Oil – One cup

Onion, sliced – One and a half cups

Water – Two and a half to three cups (approx)

Green chillies, slit – Five–six nos

Basmati Rice – Two cups

Salt to taste

Saffron, dissolved – a pinch

Muradabadi Chicken Pulao recipe Here’s a step-by-step recipe for Muradabadi Chicken Pulao:

Step 1: Marinate the chicken with curd, lemon juice, green chilli paste, ginger-garlic paste, fennel powder, coriander powder, salt, and all whole spices.

Step 2: Let it rest for two to six hours.

Step 3: Wash and soak basmati rice for 30 minutes, then drain.

Step 4: Heat ghee or oil, sauté sliced onions till light golden. Add marinated chicken and cook till it releases moisture.

Step 5: Add two and a half to three cups of water and slit green chillies. Cook until the chicken is almost done, and the broth is flavourful.

Step 6: Add the soaked rice, mix gently, and cook until the water is mostly absorbed.

Step 7: Drizzle saffron water, cover, and cook on a low flame for 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 8: Rest for 10 minutes, fluff gently and serve hot.