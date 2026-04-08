Nutritionist shares creamy and chatpata dahi shimla mirch chicken recipe loaded with 32g protein per serving

Eating healthy does not necessarily need to be boring. Nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan proves just that with her dahi shimla mirch chicken recipe that she shared on Instagram on April 3. Aathira Sethumadhavan's dahi shimla mirch chicken has high protein and fewer carbs. (Pinterest)

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“Creamy, chatpata, and high in protein — without any cream. This dahi shimla mirch chicken is one of those simple sabzis that tastes like something way more indulgent than it actually is. Juicy chicken tossed with capsicum, onions, thick curd, chaat masala and crushed peanuts. High protein, big flavour, and done in under 20 minutes,” she wrote in the caption.

The recipe serves three, and each serving has just 334 calories, along with 32 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates and 16 grams of fat. The detailed recipe is presented as follows.