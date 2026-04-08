Do you know how to cut kathal the right way? Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates

Summer is the season of kathal, aka jackfruits, and the raw fruit is used as a vegetarian alternative for meat in many households across the country. However, when it comes to cutting and prepping the raw kathal, it is not the easiest ingredient to manage. Kunal Kapur shows the right way to cut and prep a whole raw jackfruit. (chefkunalkapur.com)

To help us out, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on April 6 and showed the right way to skin, cut and dice an entire raw jackfruit.

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“Jackfruit is in season, and it’s the perfect time to bring it into your kitchen. This is how I usually cut it when prepping for vegetables or any dish I plan to make. It can seem tricky at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’s actually quite simple and satisfying. I hope this method makes it easier for you too and encourages you to cook with it more often,” he wrote in the caption.