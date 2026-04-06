Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe for shahi malai kofta: See step by step preparation for ‘royal comfort food’
Kunal Kapur's shahi malai kofta is a vegetarian dish that balances the fine line between being indulgent as well as comfort food.
The Mughlai cuisine is popular for its non-vegetarian dishes, but that is not all there is to it. Taking to Instagram on March 17, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature recipe for shahi malai kofta, which is essentially a paneer kota in Mughlai curry.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption: “Shahi Malai Kofta is the kind of royal comfort food that turns any dinner into a special occasion. It pairs beautifully with naan or jeera rice, making it the perfect dinner recipe when you want something hearty and satisfying.”
The recipe takes an hour to prepare and serves four people. The detailed instructions are presented as follows.
Ingredients for shahi malai kofta
For malai kofta curry:
- Oil – 1 tbsp
- Butter – 2 tbsp
- Cinnamon – 1 stick (2”)
- Bay leaf (tej patta) – 1
- Cloves – 3
- Black cardamom (kali elaichi) – 1
- Green cardamom (elaichi) – 3
- Shahi jeera (cumin) – 1 tsp
- Onion, chopped – 1 cup
- Green chilli, chopped – 1
- Garlic, chopped – 1 tbsp
- Ginger, chopped – 1 tbsp
- Turmeric – ⅓ tsp
- Kashmiri red chilli powder – 1 tbsp
- Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
- Cumin powder – ½ tbsp
- Tomatoes, chopped – 2 cups
- Salt – to taste
- Cashews – a handful
- Water – 2½ cups
- Kasoori methi powder – ½ tsp
- Sugar – 1 tbsp
- Cream – ¼ cup
For kofta:
- Paneer – 1 cup
- Boiled and mashed potato – 1 cup
- Chopped coriander – 1 tbsp
- Chopped ginger – ½ tbsp
- Green chilli, chopped – 1
- Cornflour / cornstarch – 1½ tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Chopped cashews – 2 tbsp
- Oil – for frying
Method of preparation
- Start by preparing the kofta mixture. In a bowl, combine paneer, mashed potatoes, chopped coriander, ginger, green chilli, cornflour, and salt. Mix well until it forms a soft dough.
- Take small portions, flatten them slightly, place a few chopped cashews in the centre, and roll into smooth balls.
- Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the koftas on medium heat until golden brown. Remove and keep aside.
- To prepare the gravy, heat oil and butter in a pan.
- Add cinnamon, bay leaf, cloves, black cardamom, green cardamom, and shahi jeera and sauté until aromatic.
- Add chopped onions and cook until lightly golden.
- Stir in green chilli, garlic, and ginger and sauté for another minute.
- Add turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well and add the chopped tomatoes along with salt.
- Cook until the tomatoes soften, and the oil begins to separate.
- Add the cashews and cook for another minute.
- Pour in the water and let the mixture simmer for five to seven minutes. Allow it to cool slightly, then blend it into a smooth gravy.
- Return the gravy to the pan, add kasoori methi, sugar, and cream, and simmer for a few minutes until rich and creamy.
- Finally, add the fried koftas just before serving so they stay soft and soak up the delicious gravy.
- Serve hot with naan, roti, or jeera rice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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