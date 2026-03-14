Quinoa Chicken Pulao: How To Make This Weight Loss Recipe At Home

A colourful plate of quinoa chicken pulao can make healthy eating feel both delicious and light. This weight loss recipe blends fluffy quinoa with tender chicken pieces and mild spices, creating a meal that feels filling without being heavy. Its simple ingredients make it suitable for everyday cooking. Quinoa Chicken Pulao (Freepik)

Quinoa is often valued as a complete plant protein because it contains essential amino acids along with fibre and minerals. Fibre helps maintain fullness and supports balanced digestion. Chicken adds lean protein that contributes to muscle health and steady energy levels throughout the day.

This pulao recipe combines grains, vegetables, and lean protein in one dish, making it both delicious and nourishing. Quinoa provides fibre, plant protein, and essential minerals like magnesium and iron that support steady energy levels and balanced digestion.

Including quinoa chicken pulao in a weight loss diet can help create variety while keeping meals protein rich and satisfying. Its light texture and flavourful ingredients make it a practical option for people looking to enjoy wholesome meals that align with balanced nutrition goals.

Protein-Rich Quinoa Chicken Pulao Recipe for Healthy Weight Loss Meals Quinoa chicken pulao brings together fluffy grains, lean chicken, and colourful vegetables in one wholesome recipe. The nutty taste of quinoa blends well with mild spices, creating a satisfying yet light meal. This dish suits balanced meal planning and helps add variety to everyday weight-focused home cooking routines.

Ingredients 1 cup quinoa, rinsed

1 cup boneless chicken pieces

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp chopped onion

½ cup mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, peas)

2 cups water

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander Instructions Heat oil in a pressure cooker or deep pan and add cumin seeds. Allow them to crackle, then add chopped onion and sauté until lightly golden. Add chicken pieces and cook for three to four minutes until the colour changes. Stir in mixed vegetables, turmeric powder, black pepper, and salt. Add rinsed quinoa and mix gently so ingredients combine well. Pour water and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover and cook on low heat for about twelve minutes until quinoa becomes soft and fluffy. Switch off the heat and let it rest briefly. Garnish with coriander and serve fresh as a balanced meal. FAQs Is quinoa chicken pulao good for weight loss? Yes, quinoa chicken pulao provides fibre from quinoa and lean protein from chicken, helping maintain fullness and supporting balanced calorie intake.

2. Can quinoa replace rice in pulao recipes?

Yes, quinoa works well as a nutritious substitute for rice. It cooks quickly and offers protein, fibre, and essential minerals.

3. How much quinoa chicken pulao can be eaten in one meal?

A moderate serving of about one cup is suitable. It provides balanced nutrition without making the meal feel heavy.