Hooked to the screen? 6 tips to overcome screen addiction in teens

Screens have become an inseparable part of our lives. From work to online classes to recreation, screens have taken over our homes. For teens, it is easier to get addicted to the screen, especially since a lot of their study-related content is available online. However, too much exposure to screen can have grave impact on their mental health.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Urvashi Musale, child and teen behavioural expert and founder of ProParent shared that through mindful techniques, it is easy to cope with screen addiction in teens. “Effective coping mechanisms to combat screen addiction can include mindfulness practices, digital detox, and seeking support from mental health professionals. Implementing screen time limits, promoting healthy tech usage in families, and raising awareness about screen addiction are essential preventive measures,” she added.

Open and honest communication:

Encourage open dialogue by creating a safe space for the person to express their feelings and concerns about their screen use. Listen actively, show empathy and understanding.

Set boundaries and limits:

Establish clear rules by creating a plan to reduce screen time gradually. Implement technology restrictions. Use parental controls or app blockers to limit access to addictive apps or websites.

Here's you you can cop with screen addiction.

Find healthy alternatives:

Encourage offline activities; suggest engaging hobbies, interests, or social activities that do not involve screens. Spending time outdoors can help reduce stress and promote well-being.

Seek professional help:

Consider seeking professional help, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), to address underlying issues and develop coping mechanisms. Joining a support group can provide a sense of community and shared experiences.

Create a supportive environment:

Limit screen time in shared spaces. Reduce screen use in areas where the person spends time, such as the living room or bedroom. Offer encouragement and support by celebrating their successes and provide positive reinforcement throughout the recovery process.

Celebrate progress:

Acknowledge and celebrate their achievements, no matter how small. Positive reinforcement can motivate them to continue their journey towards recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.