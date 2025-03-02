Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hooked to the screen? 6 tips to overcome screen addiction in teens

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 02, 2025 04:47 PM IST

From creating a space of support and understanding to considering therapy, here are six ways to overcome screen addiction in teens.

Screens have become an inseparable part of our lives. From work to online classes to recreation, screens have taken over our homes. For teens, it is easier to get addicted to the screen, especially since a lot of their study-related content is available online. However, too much exposure to screen can have grave impact on their mental health. Also read | Screens and teens: Loneliness to obsessive thoughts, how screen addiction affects their mental health

“Effective coping mechanisms to combat screen addiction can include mindfulness practices, digital detox, and seeking support from mental health professionals," said Urvashi Musale.(Pexels)
“Effective coping mechanisms to combat screen addiction can include mindfulness practices, digital detox, and seeking support from mental health professionals," said Urvashi Musale.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Urvashi Musale, child and teen behavioural expert and founder of ProParent shared that through mindful techniques, it is easy to cope with screen addiction in teens. “Effective coping mechanisms to combat screen addiction can include mindfulness practices, digital detox, and seeking support from mental health professionals. Implementing screen time limits, promoting healthy tech usage in families, and raising awareness about screen addiction are essential preventive measures,” she added.

Open and honest communication:

Encourage open dialogue by creating a safe space for the person to express their feelings and concerns about their screen use. Listen actively, show empathy and understanding.

Set boundaries and limits:

Establish clear rules by creating a plan to reduce screen time gradually. Implement technology restrictions. Use parental controls or app blockers to limit access to addictive apps or websites. Also read | Children glued to screens? Expert shares a detailed guide for parents to encourage healthy tech habits

Here's you you can cop with screen addiction.(Pexels)
Here's you you can cop with screen addiction.(Pexels)

Find healthy alternatives:

Encourage offline activities; suggest engaging hobbies, interests, or social activities that do not involve screens. Spending time outdoors can help reduce stress and promote well-being.

Seek professional help:

Consider seeking professional help, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), to address underlying issues and develop coping mechanisms. Joining a support group can provide a sense of community and shared experiences.

Create a supportive environment:

Limit screen time in shared spaces. Reduce screen use in areas where the person spends time, such as the living room or bedroom. Offer encouragement and support by celebrating their successes and provide positive reinforcement throughout the recovery process. Also read | Do you spend hours scrolling reels? Study warns it can lead to addiction

Celebrate progress:

Acknowledge and celebrate their achievements, no matter how small. Positive reinforcement can motivate them to continue their journey towards recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On