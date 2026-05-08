Sara Tendulkar brings modern glam in little black dress while mom Anjali Tendulkar twins in simple ethnic look. Watch

Sara Tendulkar, the 28-year-old daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently spotted attending an event with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, and the stylish duo served major twinning goals in elegant black ensembles. Sara Tendulkar and mom Anjali dazzle in elegant black ensembles at recent event. (Instagram)

While Anjali embraced timeless ethnic charm in a graceful black suit, Sara turned heads in a glamorous little black dress, showcasing two completely different aesthetics, both carried off effortlessly. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits and steal some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Internet says Sara Tendulkar looks like Kiara Advani’s Preeti from Kabir Singh in simple kurta look and no makeup )

Sara Tendulkar rocks chic mini black dress Sara looked glamorous in a chic little black dress featuring a sleeveless silhouette and elegant ruched detailing around the waist that enhanced the fitted look of the outfit. Keeping her styling sleek and modern, she accessorised with layered gold necklaces, dainty earrings, and strappy heels.

Her makeup was soft yet radiant, featuring a flawless dewy base, softly blushed cheeks, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and a nude glossy. She left her voluminous, wavy hair open in a middle partition, adding a youthful and polished finish to the look.