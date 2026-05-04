Internet says Sara Tendulkar looks like Kiara Advani’s Preeti from Kabir Singh in simple kurta look and no makeup

The highlight of her outfit was the white embroidered dupatta draped delicately around her shoulders. Featuring subtle floral embroidery and soft detailing, the dupatta added a refreshing contrast to the pastel ensemble and elevated the simplicity of the look beautifully.

For the outing, Sara embraced understated elegance in a soft pastel pink kurta set that perfectly captured desi charm. She wore a light pink straight-fit kurta paired with matching relaxed trousers, creating a look that felt breezy, minimal, and timeless.

Simplicity can be just as stunning as glamour, and Sara Tendulkar just proved it with her latest ethnic look. The 28-year-old daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is known for her fashion-forward wardrobe and often serves head-turning glam moments. But this time, she ditched the bling for a soft, understated look in a simple kurta set that instantly reminded many online of Preeti’s character from Kabir Singh. (Also read: Katrina Kaif’s ‘new mom glow’ steals the spotlight as she twins in all-black look with Vicky Kaushal at airport. Watch )

Sara kept her styling fuss-free and natural, letting the outfit speak for itself. She tied her hair back into a sleek low ponytail, giving the look a clean and polished finish. With dewy skin, minimal makeup, softly defined brows, and a natural pink lip, she radiated an effortless glow that reminded many online of Preeti’s innocent and simple aesthetic from Kabir Singh.

Internet compares Sara to Kabir Singh's Preeti The pictures quickly grabbed attention online, with fans flooding the comment section with compliments for Sara’s simple yet elegant look. Many couldn’t stop comparing her aesthetic to Preeti, the character played by Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. One user wrote, “Sara so beautiful,” while another commented, “She looks Preeti-coded.” Praising her understated style, a fan added, “Simplicity at its best.” Another user wrote, “She is so beautiful, she should be in Kabir Singh too.”

Several fans directly pointed out the resemblance, with one comment reading, “Sara Ji toh Kabir Singh ki Preeti lag rahe hai (She looks like Kabir Singh’s Preeti),” while another added, “Really very gorgeous and looks like a Preeti.” Many others reacted with heart and fire emojis, obsessing over her soft ethnic look.