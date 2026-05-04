Katrina Kaif’s ‘new mom glow’ steals the spotlight as she twins in all-black look with Vicky Kaushal at airport. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, serving couple-style goals as they walked hand in hand, smiling warmly for the paparazzi. The duo, who embraced parenthood after welcoming their son Vihaan in November last year, made their first public appearance together since becoming parents. (Also read: Deepika Padukone pregnant at 40 with 2nd baby: Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood is normalising ‘late pregnancy' ) New parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turn heads with minimalist airport fashion. (Instagram)

Staying true to their understated yet chic fashion sensibilities, the couple kept their airport looks minimal, comfortable, and stylish. Here’s a closer look at what they wore.

Katrina Kaif rocks stylish all black look For their latest airport appearance, Katrina and Vicky kept things effortlessly cool with coordinated, understated looks that perfectly balanced comfort and style.

Katrina leaned into her signature off-duty aesthetic with a monochrome all-black outfit. She wore an oversized black trench-style coat layered over a matching black ensemble featuring relaxed-fit bottoms. The roomy silhouette gave her look a laid-back, travel-friendly vibe while still looking polished and chic. Adding a sporty edge to the outfit, she paired it with chunky black-and-white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses.