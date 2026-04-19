Deepika Padukone pregnant at 40 with 2nd baby: Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood is normalising ‘late pregnancy'

The traditional narrative of the 'biological clock' is undergoing a rewrite in India. As actor Deepika Padukone prepares to welcome her second child at age 40, she joins a cohort of high-profile women — including Katrina Kaif (42) and Sonam Kapoor (40) — who are collectively dismantling the stigma surrounding mid-life motherhood. Also read | Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy with cutest reveal, actor expecting second child with Ranveer Singh High-profile pregnancies in Bollywood reflect changing societal norms about motherhood. (Instagram/ Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor)

This shift represents more than just a celebrity trend; it is a significant cultural pivot toward reproductive autonomy, reflecting an India where career peaks and family expansion are no longer mutually exclusive.

The new vanguard of motherhood The Hindi film industry has seen a series of high-profile pregnancies recently that challenge the historical 'biological cliff' of 35 and resonate with a changing demographic of urban professionals.

Weeks before Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy on April 18 – her and actor-husband Ranveer Singh's daughter, Dua, was born in September 2024 – the arrival of Sonam Kapoor's second son in March 2026 sparked discourse on the emotional wisdom that often accompanies parenting in one's 40s.

Prior to that, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy announcement with Vicky Kaushal in September 2025 served as a poignant example for women prioritising readiness before embarking on motherhood. The normalisation of mid-life pregnancy in Bollywood acts as a signal to women across the country – it suggests that the timeline for personal fulfilment is no longer fixed by societal pressure but guided by individual readiness.