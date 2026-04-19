Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy with cutest reveal, actor expecting second child with Ranveer Singh

Deepika shared a heartwarming picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter, who is now set to become a big sister. Keeping the announcement simple, Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. The post was jointly shared by both Deepika and Ranveer.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood once again. On Sunday, Deepika took to social media to treat fans to the sweetest reveal of her second pregnancy with an adorable post featuring their daughter, Dua . Fans can’t keep calm.

Bollywood showers love Colleagues of the two actors showered their love upon them in the comments. Parineeti Chopra congratulated the couple, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered love with red heart emojis. Fans also flooded the comments section with love and excitement over the news. One comment read, “Dua is going to have a sibling.” Another said, “Is that mini Deepika again?” A fan wrote, “Some news just heals you a little… this was that moment. So much love to you.” Another commented, “Loads of love, Deepu, Ranveer and princess Dua Singh Padukone.”

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh After dating for a brief period, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Italy in November 2018. Their wedding featured both Sindhi and traditional Konkani rituals. The couple later hosted grand, star-studded receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru, attended by several A-listers.

They embraced parenthood for the first time in September 2024 with the birth of their daughter, Dua. As she turned one last year, the couple shared adorable pictures from their Diwali celebrations, revealing her face for the first time. While some called her a mini Deepika, others felt she resembled her father. The couple revealed they named her Dua as she is the answer to their prayers.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s recent and upcoming films Deepika is set to feature in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. She also has Atlee’s Raka in the pipeline, co-starring Allu Arjun.

Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his recent release Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has collected over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film has also become the first Hindi film to cross ₹1000 crore in India. He will next be seen in Jay Mehta’s Pralay, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan.