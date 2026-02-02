Deepika Padukone calls daughter Dua her obsession, leaves fans gushing with ‘wholesome’ mommy confessions. Watch

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone embraced motherhood when she welcomed her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in 2024. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika revealed that her daughter is now her biggest obsession, and fans couldn’t help but gush over her adorable mum confessions. Deepika Padukone with Dua Padukone Singh and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone makes some cute mommy confessions When asked about her current obsession, Deepika said, “Not current — I’m going to remove ‘current’ from it. My obsession is my daughter.” She went on to make several sweet confessions reflecting her bond with her child. When asked about the weirdest thing in her bag, Deepika revealed it was a piece of thepla that Dua had been eating and that accidentally fell into her bag. She further added that her favourite karaoke song at the moment is the nursery rhyme Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.

When asked about a phrase she has been using a lot, Deepika said, “In a good way, I’ve been saying ‘I love you’ a lot to my baby.” She also revealed that, had she not been an actor, she thinks she would have been an interior designer. However, Deepika shared that her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh believes she would have made a good lawyer.

Fans showered love on Deepika in the comments section. One comment read, “She’s beaming with happiness.” Another said, “Her eyes shine when she talks about her little one. She looks so happy being a mother. Wow.” Another wrote, “DP being happy and having a baby girl to love — prettiest mum.” One fan commented, “Cutest mum <3,” while another added, “Oh my God, that is so wholesome!!”

About Dua Padukone Singh Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Two months later, the couple shared the meaning of their daughter’s name, writing, “Dua meaning a prayer, because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.” On Dua’s first birthday, the couple also shared her adorable pictures, which took social media by storm.