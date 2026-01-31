Exclusive | Deepika Padukone on planning a perfect day with Ranveer Singh: ‘There would be music and dancing’
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone reveals how she likes to travel, and how she would plan a day out with her husband Ranveer Singh.
Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s latest vacation pictures have taken over social media, with fans swooning over their picture-perfect moments. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika opened up about her love for travel, saying it’s never about ticking off a checklist.
For her, travel is all about how a place makes her feel and cherishing time with the people she loves.
Deepika opens up about her love for travel
Deepika admits that travel is a big part of her life, whether for work or leisure. She mentions that there are days when she finds herself immersing herself in the local culture, and on some she gravitates towards quiet, offbeat escapes.
When asked if she is an adventure-seeker, a culture lover, or someone who prefers quiet escapes, Deepika shares, “I’d say it’s a mix”.
“But if I had to choose, I definitely lean into soulful experiences the most. I love immersing myself in local cultures, learning about a place’s history, meeting its people, and understanding their way of life,” adds the actor, who shares a daughter, Dua, with Ranveer.
Deepika continues, “I also value quiet moments, be it watching a sunset with my loved ones on the beach or walking through a museum filled with masterpieces from centuries ago. Travel, for me, is less about the checklist and more about how a place makes you feel.”
On planning a day out with Ranveer
Over the years, Deepika and Ranveer have offered fans a glimpse of their bond and on-screen chemistry through films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83. The couple recently collaborated together on Experience Abu Dhabi, and reunited on screen for its tourism campaign.
Giving fans a glimpse into their playful relationship, Deepika reveals that planning a “perfect day” with Ranveer is never complete without music and dance.
Questioned how she would plan a perfect day in Abu Dhabi with Ranveer, Deepika shares, “It would start with a peaceful morning swim at Corniche Beach, followed by a visit to the Louvre since we both love art and architecture.”
“Then lunch… a desert drive at golden hour, and ending the day with a quiet traditional barbecue dinner under the stars. And knowing Ranveer, there would probably be music and dancing somewhere in between,” she quips.
Talking about working on the campaign, Deepika says, “What struck me most was how it didn’t just showcase the destination. It captured a journey. As actors, we’re always chasing stories that move people, that linger long after the moment ends. This did exactly that; it felt intimate and immersive. It was about capturing the emotional feeling of experiencing a place with someone you love.”
