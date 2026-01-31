Exclusive | Deepika Padukone on planning a perfect day with Ranveer Singh: ‘There would be music and dancing’

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s latest vacation pictures have taken over social media, with fans swooning over their picture-perfect moments. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika opened up about her love for travel, saying it’s never about ticking off a checklist. Deepika Padukone recently joined her husband Ranveer Singh, as a brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi tourism. (AFP)

For her, travel is all about how a place makes her feel and cherishing time with the people she loves.

Deepika opens up about her love for travel Deepika admits that travel is a big part of her life, whether for work or leisure. She mentions that there are days when she finds herself immersing herself in the local culture, and on some she gravitates towards quiet, offbeat escapes.

When asked if she is an adventure-seeker, a culture lover, or someone who prefers quiet escapes, Deepika shares, “I’d say it’s a mix”.

“But if I had to choose, I definitely lean into soulful experiences the most. I love immersing myself in local cultures, learning about a place’s history, meeting its people, and understanding their way of life,” adds the actor, who shares a daughter, Dua, with Ranveer.

Deepika continues, “I also value quiet moments, be it watching a sunset with my loved ones on the beach or walking through a museum filled with masterpieces from centuries ago. Travel, for me, is less about the checklist and more about how a place makes you feel.”