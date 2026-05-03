Sara Ali Khan bristles as host says he watches paparazzi videos of celebrities taken from behind: ‘Yeh kya bol raha hai’

Actor Sara Ali Khan made an appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in Mumbai, but the event took an awkward turn. The actor appeared visibly uncomfortable when the host began cracking jokes about knowing every actor “from behind”. Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will release on May 15.

Sara looked visibly taken aback and uncomfortable, prompting her to react with a puzzled, “Yeh kya bol raha hai? (What is he saying?)”

Sara Ali Khan irked On Saturday, Sara stepped out with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi to attend the trailer launch of the film. Several videos from the trailer event have surfaced on social media.

In a video from the event, Sara is seen seated alongside Rakul and Ayushmann, with the clip capturing her reaction to the jokes being cracked by the emcee.

“Aap log woh wali reel dalte ho na ke kissi celebrity ka backshot dalke ke pehchano kaun… Jhooth nahi keh raha main sab celebrities ko peeche se janta hun… Maine itna time bitaya hai uss cheez mein. Aage se pehchan paun ya nahi (You know those reels you post where you show a celebrity’s back and ask people to guess who it is? I’m not lying I can recognise all celebrities from behind. I’ve spent so much time on that),” the emcee is heard saying on stage.

At that moment, Sara seems to be getting visibly uncomfortable, and is seen exchanging a quick glance with her co-stars seated beside her. At one point, she is heard saying “Yeh kya bol raha hai (what is he saying)” to Ayushmann.