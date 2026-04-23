Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Guneet Siingh reacts to getting mistakenly tagged in posts by Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara, Rakul

Actor Guneet Siingh has been a part of films like Bad Newz (2024), Laal Singh Chadha (2022) and Love Aaj Kal (2020), but on Sunday, social media insinuated that he was a part of another upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. However, that isn’t the case and it was just all a comedy of errors. Guneet Siingh was tagged by the actors and production house in the first look of the film that was released mistakenly, and he put up a video on Instagram on Monday clearing the air. Guneet Siingh got mistakenly tagged in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Insta posts Here is his video:

Talking to us, the actor recalls the incident to be quite entertaining. “I was travelling from Chandigarh to Dehradun for a shoot, and suddenly my Instagram started popping. But since the network was erratic on the way, I couldn’t check what it was about. By the time I reached the hotel, I was tagged in so many posts, including posts by Rakul ma’am, Ayushmann sir, Sara ma’am, T Series’ official account and others. I got so confused and I told my sister about it, who also laughed it out. I thought it was entertaining, so I thought let’s make content on it.”

Guneet even DMed the production house about the error, but got no reply and no removal of his tag too. He was still tagged in all the posts by the time of this article being published. “I have auditioned for a couple of films for T-Series, and one of them is still to be finalised. I put it out also that if they want to still tag me, they can rather just take me in their next film. They are on my wishlist anyway,” he quips.