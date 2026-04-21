Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh have Reddit asking how and why these outfits ever made it out in public

Wamiqa rounded out the trio in a one-shoulder leopard print dress that leaned heavily into a monochromatic black-and-white palette. While slightly more traditional in cut than Sara’s, the high slit and heavy draping added to the group photo's busy visual energy.

Generally known for her 'regal' aesthetic, Sara went for a futuristic, snake-skin inspired two-piece. The metallic silver set featured a halter-neck top with daring cut-outs and criss-cross straps, paired with a matching thigh-high slit skirt. The fabric's reflective quality was a primary target for online criticism.

The theme for the night appeared to be a chaotic blend of wildlife prints and disco-era glitz, but the execution was widely panned as 'dated' and 'cheap'. Rakul opted for a heavy-handed leopard print ensemble featuring a sequined, gold-toned crop top and a high-waisted floor-length skirt. Her top featured dramatic, ballooning sleeves, creating a silhouette that many felt overwhelmed her frame.

Fashion is often about taking risks, but for the leading ladies of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 , a promotional appearance seems to have missed the mark. On April 20, the trio — Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh — stepped out in a series of high-contrast, animal-print, and metallic ensembles that have left the internet, particularly the eagle-eyed Reddit critics, in a state of collective shock. Also read | Reddit says Avneet Kaur's white mini skirt doesn’t feel Wimbledon appropriate

'Why is that fabric so cheap?' The reaction on the r/BollyBlindsNGossip subreddit was merciless. For many, the outfits felt like a throwback to a style of 'flashy' fashion that has long since been retired from the A-list circuit. "Seriously, who dressed them... people are talking more about the outfits than the movie, and that is not a good thing," commented a Redditor, highlighting the distraction these sartorial choices created for the film's promotion.

The critique wasn't just about the style, but the perceived quality of the garments. Comments ranged from calling them the 'Holy tacky trinity' to questioning the choice of fabrics, with one person asking, "Why is that fabric so cheap?"

Perhaps the sharpest feedback was reserved for Sara. Redditors lamented her departure from her typical 'classy' style, with one fan writing, "Sara, why? You have the most naturally classy look of the ‘nepo kids’ and could look like royalty, literally." The consensus was clear: while the stars themselves are stunning, the 'Karol Bagh' vibes of the wardrobe left much to be desired.

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