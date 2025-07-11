Reddit says Avneet Kaur's white mini skirt doesn’t feel Wimbledon appropriate: ‘This is actually embarrassing’

Wimbledon has a traditional dress code that emphasises elegance and respect for the sport. While tennis players are expected to wear all-white or predominantly white clothing, even the celebrities in the stands wear stylish and fashionable outfits (we are looking at you Priyanka Chopra), while adhering to Wimbledon's dress code, which typically includes smart, formal attire. Also read | Avneet Kaur lands up at the same Wimbledon match as Virat, Anushka; internet is in splits: 'Explains why he was serious' Avneet Kaur's Wimbledon 2025 look is grabbing attention, with some commenting that it is too revealing and does not adhere to the event's expected elegance and sophistication. (Instagram/ Avneet Kaur)

What did Avneet Kaur wear to Wimbledon 2025?

On July 10, a Redditor on Bollywood Gossip Hub, aka Bolly Blinds N Gossip, discussed actor Avneet Kaur's Wimbledon 2025 look. Many others chimed in to share how ripped or distressed clothing and overly revealing outfits, like Avneet's, don't 'feel Wimbledon appropriate'.

The actor wore a low-rise white mini skirt that partially revealed her thigh tattoo. It was paired with a matching white top for an edgy outfit that some on Reddit found too risqué for Wimbledon 2025. Reacting to Avneet's outfit choice, some commented on Reddit that it didn't fit Wimbledon's traditional atmosphere. They felt it was too revealing and didn't adhere to the expected elegance and sophistication of the event.

'I’m surprised they let her in'

Reacting to the actor's picture from Wimbledon 2025 in London, a person said. “Am I being a hater for saying this outfit doesn’t feel Wimbledon appropriate?” Many reacted to the post and highlighted how celebrities often opt for chic, elegant outfits that reflect the tournament's traditional atmosphere, but that was not the case with Avneet's recent outfit choice.

A person said about Avneet, “She doesn't know what appropriate means.” Another commented, “I have been there five times and no one dresses like her. This somehow looks very inappropriate for the event.” A person also said, “Not appropriate for a classy event. No one shows that amount of leg. I’m surprised they let her in.” A few others left comments about how the actor's fashion pick was ‘unsophisticated’.

‘New money will never have class’

Someone also joked, “Anushka Sharma apni asli ID se aao (Come from your real ID).” In case you missed it, Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli's brief liking and subsequent unliking of Avneet's Instagram post in April 2025, sparked online frenzy. Days later, Virat even reacted to it in May, attributing the incident to an 'algorithm glitch' and denying any intention behind it.

A comment on the Reddit post further read, “As someone who's been watching tennis her entire life, this recent trend of inviting these 'influencers' to Wimbledon actually compromises the standard of the event. And even if you're coming there, just learn some facts about it and dress appropriately. This is actually embarrassing. No hate to any of them who are attending the grand slam. But tennis is not like other sports.” A person also said, “New money will never have class.”