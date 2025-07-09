Avneet Kaur lands up at the same Wimbledon match as Virat, Anushka; internet is in splits: 'Explains why he was serious'

Cricketer Virat Kohli accompanied his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships earlier this week. The celebrity couple was spotted watching Novak Djokovic in action on the centre court on Monday. Interestingly, Virat and Anushka were not the only Indian celebs in attendance at the game. Actor Avneet Kaur was there, too. And given Virat's funny connection with Avneet (remember likegate?), the internet is having a field day at this 'coincidence'. Avneet Kaur was at the Wimbledon centre court on Monday at the same time as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at Wimbledon

Virat and Anushka were seated in the royal box on the centre court on Monday as Novak Djokovic took the court. The celebrity couple was spotted, dressed in their finest formals, watching the game. Virat's serious expression even became a meme on the internet, with many wondering why he looked so upset or bored.

On Tuesday night, Avneet took to her Instagram and shared a carousel post of her outing from the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. The pictures showed her posing in various locations at the iconic venue, including courtside. She gave glimpses of the game she caught, including a close-up of Djokovic getting ready to serve.

The internet reacts

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice that Avneet was in the centre court at the same time as Anushka and Virat. Normally, this would be just a random coincidence, but Virat has an unusually funny connection with Avneet. Earlier this year, the cricketer's Instagram account liked a picture on one of Avneet's fan pages. Virat had to issue a statement claiming the 'engagement' was 'triggered by the algorithm'.

Given this history, fans reacted with uproarious laughter at this coincidence. One commented, "Virat also there .. interesting." Another added, "Virat was at Wimbledon at the same time as Avneet makes sense why he was so serious." Some fans of the cricketers quipped that Avneet was following him. "Virat bhai ka peecha kr rahi hai (She is stalking Virat)," read one tongue-in-cheek comment.

Many even attributed to Urvashi Rautela, known for her 'obsession' with Virat's teammate Rishabh Pant. One comment read, "Move over Urvashi, you have competition."

About Avneet Kaur

Avneet began her career at the age of 8, first with Zee TV's dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She eventually made her acting debut with Meri Maa in 2012. As a child actor, she appeared in shows like Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In 2014, she made her film debut in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani. Avneet marked her first appearance as a lead actor in Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2023.