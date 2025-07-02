Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all smiles as they attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships together. See pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in attendance at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Check out the pictures they shared from the event.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has been busy for the last few days for the promotions of her latest release Heads of State. On Wednesday, the actor had a day for herself as she joined a star-studded Royal Box to catch all the on-court action for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra grooves to Camila Cabello's Bam Bam on London streets; Nick Jonas cheers for her. Watch)
Priyanka and Nick at Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Pictures of the two arriving on Day 3 of Wimbledon surfaced on the internet. Priyanka kept it chic in a white dress and sunglasses, while Nick looked dapper in a blue suit. The two chatted, laughed, and paid close attention to the game at various stages. Some of the other stars who were in attendance were actor Leslie Mann, actor Dominic Cooper, Olympian Tom Daley, and musician Dave Grohl.
Nick shares a cute pic of Priyanka
Nick took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the official invite to the Royal Box, where two cards with both of their names written on them. Another card was also seen in the picture, with ‘Afternoon Tea’ written on it. Nick also posted a picture of Priyanka in his Stories. The actor smiled, holding her phone. A cup of tea was placed on the table in front of her. Priyanka also shared a picture of Nick from her side of the table and posted on her Instagram Stories.
On Tuesday, Nick took to his Instagram account to share a candid moment filmed on the streets of London with Priyanka. Nick pulled Priyanka into a warm hug as she danced to the song Bam Bam in a fringe dress for the promotions of the film Heads of State.
In Heads of State, which is an Amazon Prime Video film, Priyanka stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The comedy action thriller was released on the site on July 2.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.