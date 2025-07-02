Priyanka Chopra grooves to Camila Cabello's Bam Bam on London streets; Nick Jonas cheers for her. Watch

Singer-actor Nick Jonas is serving up major cute vibes. Ahead of the London premiere of Priyanka Chopra's film Heads of State, the singer took to social media to share a fun moment, where he creatively introduced Priyanka to the camera, which ended with a super adorable hug. Also read: Priyanka Chopra poses with John Cena in the dreamiest floral bodycon dress for Heads of State promotions. See pics Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' candid moment left their fans swooning.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas' date night in London

On Tuesday, Nick took to Instagram to share a candid moment filmed on the streets of London with his wife Priyanka.

The video starts with Nick in the frame, who then steps back to introduce Priyanka to the camera. She is seen dancing to Camila Cabello's song Bam Bam, wearing a fringed maxi dress. Meanwhile, Nick looked dapper in a classic suit paired with glasses. The video concluded with a tender moment as Nick pulled Priyanka into a warm hug.

Nick posted the fun video with the caption, “Date night for #headsofstate premiere in London”.

The candid moment had fans swooning, with many expressing that they couldn't get enough of the sweet bond between Nick and Priyanka.

One wrote, “And the cutest couple award goes to...”, with another gushing, “I’m so fan of this relationship... I’m here for it.”

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” read one comment, with one reading, “Ladies, get you a man who hypes you up like this”.

"Nick Jiju this is everything I need to get through this decade,” one social media user shared, with another writing, “Best cheerleader, I mean jiju”.

“Yasss let the queen have her moment," commented a fan.

Priyanka’s recent film

Priyanka has been busy promoting her latest film, Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The action-packed comedy revolves around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are joined by MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) with whom they need to find a way to stop a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. The film was released on July 2.

On the other hand, she is also working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, but the news has not been confirmed yet. Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, and has the second season of the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel also in the pipeline.