Rakul Preet Singh slams Bollywood’s paid PR culture: 'How negative can you be in life?'

Rakul Preet Singh has spoken out against the growing paid PR culture in Bollywood, calling it unnecessary and deeply negative, and stressing that genuine work eventually speaks for itself in a new interview. Rakul Preet Singh highlighted the pressure actors face from paparazzi and the importance of self-acceptance in a new interview.

Rakul Preet Singh on Bollywood's paid PR culture During the conversation with Zoom, Rakul addressed the increasing pressure on actors to remain relevant through aggressive publicity strategies rather than their work. Speaking candidly about extreme PR practices, she said, “We all have to do a little bit of PR. We have to have a little presence. And there are some people who even go to the extent of bashing other people. I mean, how negative can you be in life? How do you sleep with yourself? My biggest question is that. And I feel like good work, God is there. God will see. Good karma gets back good karma. It gives you rewards. And I come from that school of thought. My mind doesn’t naturally run on PR."

Rakul also opened up about the constant scrutiny actors face from paparazzi and the pressure to look camera-ready at all times. Admitting that she does not overthink being photographed, she shared a personal anecdote, saying, “My mother calls me sometimes, ‘What are you wearing? You got papped in those same jeans fifth time this month’. So, like, people make an effort every time they go out. How do the paps come here? Sometimes you’re dressed, and sometimes you’re not. And it’s okay. So, I just feel that you don’t put so much pressure on yourself."

Rakul Preet Singh's latest work Rakul was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. The film received a mixed response from audiences and critics and reportedly collected an estimated ₹105 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹150 crore.

She will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi. She is also part of Indian 3, the long-delayed sequel starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar, which was earlier slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

In addition, Rakul will feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana, in which she plays Surpanakha. The multi-starrer epic is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026.