Sara Ali Khan on maintaining mental health amid pressures of Bollywood: ‘Spending time with my mom…’ || Interview

Actor Sara Ali Khan doesn’t believe in putting up a façade of ‘I can handle everything on my own’ while dealing with the pressures of Bollywood, something she admits can often be intense. She says she has realised that it is okay to ask for help, and to slow down without feeling guilty. Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures of herself with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

For Sara, self-care plays an important role in maintaining mental well-being, even if it simply means taking a moment to breathe or allowing herself to cry.

On prioritising mental health amidst pressures of Bollywood

Sara entered Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She followed it up with Rohit Shetty's Simmba with Ranveer Singh, Atrangi Re, Coolie No. 1 and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Amid the pressures of Bollywood, Sara realised early on that taking care of her mind is just as important as taking care of her body. And she relies on her mother Amrita Singh for that.

“I’ve always believed that strength isn’t about bottling up your emotions, it’s about having the courage to acknowledge them. In my industry, the pressures can be intense, and it’s easy to feel like you have to ‘handle everything on your own’ to be strong,” says Sara, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

But that’s not always the case as the 30-year-old puts, “But I realised early on that taking care of my mind is just as important as taking care of my body.”

“Therapy and mental health support aren’t signs of weakness, they’re tools for growth, self-awareness, and making sure you’re truly okay,” says the actor, who endorses ITC Fiama brand.

On what she relies on for mental health

Sara admits that there was a time when she felt overwhelmed by everything happening around her, but she found peace by focusing on the smaller joys in life.

“I genuinely believe therapy can be a really helpful tool, not just when you’re struggling, but even when things are going okay. It gives you a safe space to reflect, to understand your emotions better, and to just be honest with yourself.

Recalling the time when she felt really overwhelmed with everything, Sara shares, “There was a time when I was feeling really overwhelmed; mentally, emotionally, just everything piling up at once.”

“ And in that phase, I realised how important the little things are like spending time with my mom or just watching something that makes me laugh… those small acts really helped me come back to myself,” adds the actor, who was most recently seen in projects such as Sky Force and Metro… In Dino.

For Sara, self-care isn’t always going for something “fancy”.

“Sometimes it’s just making time to breathe, to move your body, to cry if you need to, or to rest without feeling guilty. Those moments helped me process what I was feeling and reminded me that I’m stronger than I think. I’ve learned it’s okay to ask for help, and it’s okay to slow down. You don’t have to have it all together all the time, just showing up for yourself is enough,” she asserts.

On stigma around mental health

Just days after World Mental Health Day, Sara acknowledges that the stigma surrounding therapy still persists and emphasized that it can only be overcome through more open conversations.

“It’s heartening to see that the generation today believes in talking about their mental well-being, but the hesitation to seek therapy shows that stigma still exists,” Sara says.

The actor continues, “To bridge this gap, we need to normalise conversations around mental well-being just like we talk about physical health. Education, awareness, and leading by example are key. When public figures, workplaces, and families openly discuss therapy as a tool for growth, it helps break the fear of judgment.”

Here, Sara mentions that “seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness”. “The more we reinforce that, the closer we get to a world where mental health is truly stigma-free. According to the Feel Good With Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey, 55% of Indians still think therapy is for the weak, which shows how much stigma remains,” shares the actor.

Sara confesses she understood the importance of mental wellbeing when she felt the need to slow down. “For me, the moment I understood the importance of mental wellbeing was when I felt the need to slow down, check in with myself, and give my mind the same care I give my body. The more we talk about it, the more we break the stigma and honestly, there’s nothing cooler than taking care of yourself inside and out,” she says while concluding.