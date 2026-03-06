Anjali Tendulkar glows in BTS video with Sachin, can't stop smiling as she gets ready for Arjun-Saaniya Chandhok wedding

"You made her look so graceful even the little master (Sachin Tendulkar) was in awe of the look," a comment read. 'She looks so elegant," a person wrote about Anjali in the comments section of the video.

The video is being hailed as 'pure and relatable' for several reasons. Unlike the staged poses often seen at celebrity weddings, Anjali’s constant, genuine smile reflects the universal joy of a mother as she watches her child begin a new chapter. Seeing Sachin Tendulkar in the background, also prepping for the ceremony in a cream embroidered sherwani, added a layer of warmth to the high-profile event.

In the March 5 clip, Anjali Tendulkar beams with pride, unable to hide her joy as she prepares for her son’s wedding. The relatability of a mother’s 'big day' jitters and excitement has resonated with fans across social media.

While the cricketing world celebrated the wedding of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, it was a quiet, heartwarming moment behind the scenes that captured the internet's heart. A video shared by celebrity makeup artist Nishi Singh offers a rare glimpse into the Tendulkar family’s emotions as they prepared for the big day . Also read | Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali Tendulkar chose traditional pink sarees for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding

Anjali Tendulkar's 'natural grace' In an era of over-the-top wedding looks, Anjali’s preference for soft makeup and traditional handloom has also been praised on social media. Nishi Singh, the makeup artist behind the look, took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind Anjali’s appearance.

Emphasising a philosophy of enhancement over transformation, she wrote: "Makeup, for me, is always about enhancing natural grace. For Anjali Tendulkar ma’am, I created softly defined cool-toned eyes with touches of gold for warmth and glow, paired with a refined nude lip."

The result was a sophisticated, timeless look that perfectly complemented Anjali’s rani pink silk saree by designer Juhi Shah, featuring an antique gold border.

Inside the wedding Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding was a blend of Punjabi and Maharashtrian traditions. Arjun and Saaniya, founder of Mr Paws, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony blending subtle grandeur with cultural roots. The wedding featured a stunning 270-degree centre mandap adorned with baby's breath and muted gold accents. The musical highlights included Harshdeep Kaur's performance for the bridal entry. The wedding was planned by Eternity by Trinity.

The guest list was a who’s who of India, featuring legends like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, and Yuvraj Singh, alongside Bollywood celebs Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan. The Ambani family, who hosted a pre-wedding puja in Jamnagar, was also among the first to arrive to bless the couple.

As the festivities conclude, the image of a smiling Anjali Tendulkar remains one of the most enduring highlights — a reminder that beneath the glitz of an Indian wedding, the heartbeat of the event is always family.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.