Anjali Tendulkar glows in BTS video with Sachin, can't stop smiling as she gets ready for Arjun-Saaniya Chandhok wedding
Anjali Tendulkar stole hearts in a behind-the-scenes video of her son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding that shows her getting ready for the big day, beaming with joy.
While the cricketing world celebrated the wedding of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, it was a quiet, heartwarming moment behind the scenes that captured the internet's heart. A video shared by celebrity makeup artist Nishi Singh offers a rare glimpse into the Tendulkar family’s emotions as they prepared for the big day. Also read | Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali Tendulkar chose traditional pink sarees for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding
Why the internet is smitten
In the March 5 clip, Anjali Tendulkar beams with pride, unable to hide her joy as she prepares for her son’s wedding. The relatability of a mother’s 'big day' jitters and excitement has resonated with fans across social media.
The video is being hailed as 'pure and relatable' for several reasons. Unlike the staged poses often seen at celebrity weddings, Anjali’s constant, genuine smile reflects the universal joy of a mother as she watches her child begin a new chapter. Seeing Sachin Tendulkar in the background, also prepping for the ceremony in a cream embroidered sherwani, added a layer of warmth to the high-profile event.
"You made her look so graceful even the little master (Sachin Tendulkar) was in awe of the look," a comment read. 'She looks so elegant," a person wrote about Anjali in the comments section of the video.
Anjali Tendulkar's 'natural grace'
In an era of over-the-top wedding looks, Anjali’s preference for soft makeup and traditional handloom has also been praised on social media. Nishi Singh, the makeup artist behind the look, took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind Anjali’s appearance.
Emphasising a philosophy of enhancement over transformation, she wrote: "Makeup, for me, is always about enhancing natural grace. For Anjali Tendulkar ma’am, I created softly defined cool-toned eyes with touches of gold for warmth and glow, paired with a refined nude lip."
The result was a sophisticated, timeless look that perfectly complemented Anjali’s rani pink silk saree by designer Juhi Shah, featuring an antique gold border.
Inside the wedding
Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding was a blend of Punjabi and Maharashtrian traditions. Arjun and Saaniya, founder of Mr Paws, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony blending subtle grandeur with cultural roots. The wedding featured a stunning 270-degree centre mandap adorned with baby's breath and muted gold accents. The musical highlights included Harshdeep Kaur's performance for the bridal entry. The wedding was planned by Eternity by Trinity.
The guest list was a who’s who of India, featuring legends like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, and Yuvraj Singh, alongside Bollywood celebs Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan. The Ambani family, who hosted a pre-wedding puja in Jamnagar, was also among the first to arrive to bless the couple.
As the festivities conclude, the image of a smiling Anjali Tendulkar remains one of the most enduring highlights — a reminder that beneath the glitz of an Indian wedding, the heartbeat of the event is always family.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.