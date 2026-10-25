World Pasta Day 2026: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta recipe adds a spicy Indian twist to the Italian classic

World Pasta Day is the perfect excuse to give your favourite pasta a delicious makeover. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor ’s desi-style pasta recipe brings together the comfort of macaroni and the bold flavours of Indian spices, making it an ideal choice for anyone craving a quick, chatpata snack. Let’s take a look at the recipe. (Also read: Leftover roti recipe: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy way to give chapatis a tasty makeover )

Method: 1. Heat oil in a nonstick kadai. Add the chopped garlic and ginger, and sauté for about a minute until fragrant.

2. Add the chopped green chillies, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and garam masala. Mix well to combine the spices.

3. Add the boiled macaroni and toss until it is evenly coated with the masala. Pour in ¾ cup of water and allow the mixture to heat through.

4. Grate the processed cheese directly into the kadai. Add the fresh cream and mix well. Cook for 2–3 minutes until the sauce comes together.

5. Season with salt, add the chopped coriander leaves and mix well.

6. Transfer the pasta to a serving bowl, garnish with a fresh coriander sprig and serve hot.

What makes this desi-style pasta special? Unlike traditional Italian pasta recipes, this version brings Indian spices to the forefront. Garlic, ginger and green chillies add an aromatic kick, while turmeric and garam masala give the macaroni its distinctive desi flavour. Processed cheese and fresh cream balance the heat with a rich, creamy texture.

The best part is its simplicity. Made with everyday ingredients and boiled macaroni, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta is an easy recipe to try when you want something comforting, flavourful and a little different.

This World Pasta Day, give the classic pasta dish an Indian makeover and enjoy a bowl of creamy, spicy goodness!

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