World Pasta Day 2026: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta recipe adds a spicy Indian twist to the Italian classic
Looking for a quick, flavourful snack? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta brings together macaroni, green chillies, garam masala and creamy cheese.
World Pasta Day is the perfect excuse to give your favourite pasta a delicious makeover. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta recipe brings together the comfort of macaroni and the bold flavours of Indian spices, making it an ideal choice for anyone craving a quick, chatpata snack. Let’s take a look at the recipe. (Also read: Leftover roti recipe: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy way to give chapatis a tasty makeover )
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups boiled macaroni
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- ½ tablespoon chopped ginger
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon garam masala powder
- 30 grams processed cheese
- 2–3 tablespoons fresh cream
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
- 1 sprig of fresh coriander for garnish
Method:
1. Heat oil in a nonstick kadai. Add the chopped garlic and ginger, and sauté for about a minute until fragrant.
2. Add the chopped green chillies, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and garam masala. Mix well to combine the spices.
3. Add the boiled macaroni and toss until it is evenly coated with the masala. Pour in ¾ cup of water and allow the mixture to heat through.
4. Grate the processed cheese directly into the kadai. Add the fresh cream and mix well. Cook for 2–3 minutes until the sauce comes together.
5. Season with salt, add the chopped coriander leaves and mix well.
6. Transfer the pasta to a serving bowl, garnish with a fresh coriander sprig and serve hot.
What makes this desi-style pasta special?
Unlike traditional Italian pasta recipes, this version brings Indian spices to the forefront. Garlic, ginger and green chillies add an aromatic kick, while turmeric and garam masala give the macaroni its distinctive desi flavour. Processed cheese and fresh cream balance the heat with a rich, creamy texture.
The best part is its simplicity. Made with everyday ingredients and boiled macaroni, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s desi-style pasta is an easy recipe to try when you want something comforting, flavourful and a little different.
This World Pasta Day, give the classic pasta dish an Indian makeover and enjoy a bowl of creamy, spicy goodness!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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