Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans for directorial debut, says he wants to move behind the camera in 2-3 years: ‘It's my last decade as an actor’

Explaining what appeals to him about the craft, he said, “I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it’s so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators. ‘How do you create?’ It’s exciting because I truly believe that after a musician, if there’s somebody who feels a creative high, it’s the director. An actor’s high is very superficial but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story, it’s just a beautiful experience and I hope I can do it.”

Ranbir revealed that he started working on a script a few months ago, but the experience has been far more challenging than he expected. Writing has given him a new respect for the people who create stories and bring them to life on screen. He also spoke about the satisfaction of being a director and having the opportunity to bring different people together to tell a story.

Ranbir Kapoor has started working on a script for his directorial debut. The actor, who is currently seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana : Part 1, spoke about his plans to move behind the camera during an interview with co-star Sai Pallavi for BBC Asian News Network. While he hasn't decided on all the details of his first film, Ranbir knows the kind of story he wants to tell. He is hoping to begin shooting it in the next two or three years, once he has wrapped up his current acting projects.

What kind of film does Ranbir want to direct? Ranbir is still figuring out what his first film as a director will look like, but he has a fair idea of the kind of stories he wants to tell. He mentioned Life is Beautiful, It's a Wonderful Life and Rajkumar Hirani's films among his favourites, and said he would like to make a family drama that leaves people with a warm, feel-good experience.

He also explained how he hopes to balance direction with his acting career. Ranbir said he usually works for around 100 to 125 days a year, leaving him time to write and develop ideas. Sharing his plans, he said, “I work only 100-125 days a year; I have a lot of time to write stories. I’ve never ever been so busy, never ever been so committed. I’ve always had one film out, and then I would start working on the other film. But, I guess, it’s my last decade as an actor; will I get to play these parts? I do want to kind of pivot towards direction. I don’t want to direct myself for sure. I really want to get these films done (Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2), and really get on floors with my directorial debut within 2 or 3 years, I hope.”